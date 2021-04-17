Politics
Alan Duncan should have warned us about Boris Johnson
Former Tory politician Alan Duncan’s new memoir In The Thick Of It contains a lot of criticism of Boris Johnson – but why didn’t he say so sooner?
NOW YOU TELL US ABOUT THE WEEK
Former Conservative politician Alan Duncan, whose new memoirs In the thickness of it (can’t imagine where he came up with that title) made a splash with his candid, unfiltered revelations about what Mr. Duncan really thought about his fellow marchers along the corridors of power. Such scuttlebutt nuggets are, let’s face it, the only reason anyone reads or writes any of these books.
Michael Gove was, we read, a creamy freak … a wacky nutcase who is both unattractive and untrustworthy. Gavin Williamson, meanwhile, is described as poisonous and selfish little shit.
Priti Patel was a complete and utter nightmare while Jacob Rees Mogg is dismissed as a cheap nationalist with false manners and a planet-sized ego. As for our dear chief, we find him disloyal; his comedy routine has become obsolete; his lack of seriousness in serious work disturbs.
It’s just a terrible shame that Mr. Duncan was never able to alert the rest of us to what a bunch of fools and maniacs our current rulers were BEFORE they took over. and started to happily change the rules to make it almost impossible to do. they don’t get it.
Unfortunately for all of us, at the time Mr. Duncan made these comments he was working in obscurity as Assistant Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Europe and the Americas.
LOW-KEY BIRTHDAY OF THE WEEK
Sir Keir Starmer, who celebrated a year at the helm of the Labor Party by giving an interview to the Sunday Times in which he said, among other things, that he does not consider himself Boris Johnson. That’s right: Boris Johnson is able to come across as being extremely busy when he’s actually doing nothing.
I’m sure Sir Keir and his team would like us to believe they are playing the long game, biding their time, making their plans and waiting for the perfect time to strike, and maybe they are.
It’s just that from everyone’s point of view, playing the long game, biding their time, making their plans, and waiting for the perfect moment to hit and fuck absolutely everything seems almost the same.
QUICK FIX OF THE WEEK
Racial equality activists have condemned the Sewell report in racism in Britain (TL; DR: there is hardly any and what there is not so bad) as, with the sense of irony, laundering and called for its withdrawal.
It is extremely unlikely that the government will pay any heed to these objections, but if they feel stung by the critics, an easy solution presents itself: just order a report within the report which may conclude that there is no was nothing wrong in the report.
Then, if anyone objects to that report, order ANOTHER report that (repeat until re-elected).
NOTHING TO SEE HERE OF THE WEEK
Things are moving fast in the case of Trump’s extravagant legacy and enthusiastic cheerleader, Republican MP Matt Gaetz, who is currently embroiled in a teen sex trafficking scandal.
It was revealed this week that in the dying days of the Trump administration, Mr. Gaetz asked the outgoing president for a general preventive pardon, which of course is exactly what a completely innocent person would totally do.
Meanwhile, the beleaguered congressman released a provocative and combative Trumpian third-person statement, partly announcing that Matt Gaetz cherishes the relationships of his past and looks forward to marrying the love of his life.
Alas, poor Matt; what will he do when he finds out that the love of his life is already married to a Slovenian woman named Melania?
AN UNFORGETTABLE CONSISTENCY OF THE WEEK
The fervent defenders of freedom of expression end with the commentary, which, despite its reaction with Don’t tell me what to think !!! Every time a multiracial family showed up in an advertisement, it seemed to be refreshingly indifferent when our national broadcasters decided to devote the entire last weekend to telling all of us: YOU WILL BE SAD NOW. STOP EVERYTHING YOU ARE DOING AND BE SAD UNTIL FURTHER.
POEM OF THE WEEK
So everything is open
It will be sure, I’m sure
It’s not like the timing
Was never off before
The ads will soon be unleashed
And it’s completely cool
Because always when I drank
We follow all the rules
So everything is open
And everything will go just fine
Finally you will have a haircut
If you wait in line
To revel in our freedom
In so many ways
Cough on top of each other
Just like the good old days
Yes everything is open
And we won’t forget
There are still rules to follow
And it’s not finished yet
So trust the British
Leave no room for doubt
May everyone be back in lockdown
Before the summers
What do you think? Have your say on this and more by emailing [email protected]
