Von der Leyen Has No One To Blame But Herself For Sofagate, Says MEP “No More Credibility” | Politics | New

Charles Michel seems to take the chair of Von der Leyen

Nicolas Bay was speaking following the unfortunate visit of the President of the European Commission to Ankara, during which she was forced to sit on a sofa nearby while Mr Erdogan and Charles Michel, President of the Council European, occupied the only two allocated chairs. Mr Michel faced a lot of criticism in the wake of the diplomatic crash, with many suggesting he should have refused to sit down.

However, Nicolas Bay, who is also general secretary of the right-wing National Rally, disagreed – at least for the most part. He told Express.co.uk: “Outside the EU, the President of the Council has protocol priority over the President of the Commission and it is not abnormal that they are not placed in the same rank. “It is natural since Charles Michel represents the Council which brings together the heads of state and government of the EU.

Ursula von der Leyen stands awkwardly as Charles Michel and Recep Tayyip Erdogan sit

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

“Mrs von der Leyen is just an obese administration, she heads civil servants and is one herself. “There is no question of sexism in this, this controversy is ridiculous.” Mr. Bay said: “From a purely protocol point of view, Charles Michel has nothing to be ashamed of. READ MORE: Merkel humiliated – rivals laugh at German Chancellor

Nicolas Bay is a National Rally MEP

“In terms of good manners, he was a bit boorish. “But from a symbolic and political point of view, it is absolutely shameful to do much of this history as Ursula von der Leyen does – with a clear desire to violate treaties and strengthen the role of the Commission vis-à-vis to the Council – and it is just as shameful for Charles Michel to hit his chest as if he had committed a serious fault. Mr Bay added: “If Mrs von der Leyen – who, as we now know, had not sent anyone to inquire about the protocol put in place and therefore has no legitimacy to complain about it afterwards – and Mr. Michel had really felt insulted by the configuration put in place, they had only to leave the room. DON’T MISS

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey

Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel in Brussels this week

“They didn’t, they remained under Erdogan’s authority and are now crying in front of the cameras as if they had been slapped in the face.” Mr. Bay stressed his belief that the real humiliation lay in the decision to visit in the first place “to seek leniency from Erdogan, to seek dialogue at all costs with a Turkey that insults us, threatens us and attacks us all. time!” He said: “Mrs von der Leyen and Mr Michel, who systematically refuse to sanction Ankara, rushed there face down at the first sign of appeasement, hoping to soften Mr Erdogan by promising him more and more concessions. , for example on the customs union. . “It is this continued cowardice, in the interest of European nations, that should justify their resignation.”

Ursula von der Leyen factfile

I’m afraid Mrs von der Leyen doesn’t have much credibility to maintain Nicolas bay

Asked whether Ms Von der Leyen’s credibility had been compromised as a result of the incident, Mr Bay said: “I am afraid Ms von der Leyen does not have much credibility to maintain. “Blinded by its dogmas of free trade and multilateralism, Brussels submits to the slightest pressure.” He also cited the recent visit of Josep Borrell, who as high representative of the EU is the bloc’s main diplomat, to Moscow, which saw him endure an equally delicate meeting, while the Russian minister for Defense Sergey Lavrov called the bloc an “unreliable partner”. Mr Bay said: “Only with Russia can the Commission show its teeth, and only to reap further humiliations.

Sergei Lavrov and Josep Borrell in Moscow