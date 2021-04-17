New conservative group would save ‘Anglo-Saxon’ traditions Donald Trump Joe Biden Senate Louie Gohmert Anglo-Saxon





On Friday, Republicans in the right-wing house were discussing the formation of an American caucus, which a document describes as upholding Anglo-Saxon political traditions and warning that mass immigration endangers the unique identity of states- United.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the article, which was first reported by Punchbowl News, a media outlet covering Capitol Hill. The AP could not independently confirm the origins or current status of the organization, but Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Said he was joining and indicated that his Conservative colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Was behind this.

The document was circulating as the GOP struggled to determine a clear direction as it prepared to attempt to regain control of the House and Senate in the 2022 election. Among the party’s divisions are which point we need to get closer to Donald Trump and that the seven-page political platform of the caucus clearly embraces the worldview of the former president.

The America First Caucus (AFC) exists to promote Congressional policies that benefit the American nation in the long run, he begins. He says the group aims to follow in President Trump’s footsteps, and potentially walk on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation. ”

The group calls for limiting legal immigration to those who can contribute not only economically, but who have shown respect for this nation’s culture and rule of law. “architecture.”

Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Posted a critical tweet that an aide confirmed he was targeting the group.

America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and that success is earned through honest and hard work. It’s not built on identity, race, or religion, “McCarthy wrote. The Republican Party is Lincoln’s party and the party of the most opportunities for all Americans, not the whistles of Nativist dogs. “

Punchbowl said the group is linked to Greene and Rep Paul Gosar R-Ariz. Despite GOP objections, the House voted to remove Greene from his committee assignments earlier this year for his recycling of violent and conspiratorial ideas on social media.

Asked to provide a copy of the caucus document, Greene spokesperson Nick Dyer said in an email: We’re not circulating anything, Alan. It was a typical DC gossip leak.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, told reporters he was considering joining the caucus and replied: Yes, when asked if Greene and Gosar were involved.

Gaetz tweeted: I’m proud to join @mtgreenee in the #AmericaFirst Caucus. We will end wars, stop illegal immigration, and promote fair trade for American workers. Gaetz faces a federal investigation on sex trafficking charges, according to people who described the investigation on condition of anonymity.

The document targets some of its harshest terms on immigration. President Joe Biden’s administration has struggled to deal with large numbers of migrants on the southwest border and has had little success in winning legislation in Congress.

America is a nation with a border and a culture, reinforced by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions, the newspaper says. History has shown that societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en masse into a country. ”

He adds that America’s long-term existential future as a single country with a unique culture and a single, unnecessarily endangered identity is something our leaders “cannot ignore.

The document espouses Trump’s false claims that recent election results demonstrate compromised integrity of our elections. “He proposes to curb high tech companies that are militarized and deployed against conservatives and castigates against pandemic measures like mask warrants, social distancing and lockdowns to condition the culture and behavior of Americans and destruction. economy.

He says that better waste management would be more beneficial for the environment than the efforts of the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

