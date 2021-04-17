US urges China to take decisive action to move away from exports





Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks commerce and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. register here. The United States said China continues to focus its policies on exports and called on its biggest economic rival to implement strong measures to boost domestic demand. “China’s recovery has been very lopsided” since the coronavirus pandemic hit, the US Treasury Department said in its semester. exchange report. “Strict containment measures allowed China to quickly resume manufacturing as domestic consumption lagged. While Chinese President Xi Jinping has defended what his government calls a “ dual circulation development model, in which the national economy is the main engine of growth, the US Treasury had a different approach. “China’s focus on policies that support external demand” contributed to the widening of the country’s current account surplus last year, as well as the temporary effects of Covid-19, such as the foreign demand for medical products. “Weak private demand – supported by continued weakness in the labor market – raises concerns that China’s growth cannot be sustained without more official support for household consumption,” the Treasury said. “China should take decisive action to enable further market opening by implementing structural reforms to reduce state intervention, improving social safety nets and increasing spending on health and unemployment , and allowing a greater role for market forces. ” The Treasury said China’s fiscal response to the pandemic was “limited compared to many G-20 economies,” with an initial focus on health spending and cost cuts, followed by increased spending. public infrastructure. Related: US Drops Switzerland, Vietnam Currency Handler Tags Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen refrained from branding China a currency manipulator like its predecessor did for several months in the report, though the Biden administration urged greater transparency in the process. management of the yuan. The Treasury pointed out a lack of clarity regarding large purchases of foreign currency by public banks. China’s official foreign exchange reserves rose $ 109 billion last year, compared to a gain of nearly $ 180 billion in a separate gauge of foreign exchange purchases. “The divergence between these indicators widened in the second half of 2020 to reach its highest level since 2015,” the Treasury said in the report released on Friday. The reason for the discrepancy could be business reasons, although intervention by state-owned banks may be involved, the department said. “Overall, this development underscores the need for China to improve transparency regarding its foreign exchange intervention activities,” the Treasury said. The United States has kept China on a watch list to monitor exchange rate management. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

