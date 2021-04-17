Covid-19 vaccination: 4 suggestions in Odisha CM Patnaik’s letter to PM Modi





Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about handling the coronavirus pandemic situation in his state and suggested four measures to improve the vaccination process across the country. Naveen Patnaik said he believes states and the Center should align their forces and work together as a team to deal with the crisis and raised the issue of “ intermittent supply ” of the Covid vaccine. 19 to Prime Minister Modis, the news agency reported. ANI. Click here for full Covid-19 coverage The state has administered around 4.7 million coronavirus disease vaccines to date, Patnaik said, adding that it has the capacity to deliver more than 300,000 doses per day. “We are getting huge responses from people to get vaccinated. However, the intermittent supply creates a challenge to meet demand,” he said in the letter, according to ANI. Bring the vaccine to the open market The Odisha CM has demanded that Covid-19 vaccines be made available outside the government supply chain in the open market so that citizens who can afford them can purchase the vaccines on their own. This would reduce the burden on government and allow it to focus on vulnerable segments of society, he said. Approve more vaccines The vaccines, which have been internationally approved by credible agencies, should be cleared by the Indian government for use, he said. The Russian Covid-19 Sputnik V vaccine was recently approved by India and the first batch of it will be delivered to the country in April. Speed ​​up vaccine production Vaccine production units should be scaled up with the help of the Center and state governments and India’s potential in vaccine manufacturing should be maximized, he said, adding that the government should “go the extra mile” in extraordinary situations. Big cities with a heavy workload should be given priority In his latest suggestion, the CM said the metropolitan cities that contribute the most to the Covid-19 count should be given priority in the country’s vaccination campaign and that there should be flexibility in the age criteria in these. regions. These cities are the country’s “economic hotspots”, said CM Patnaik, and imposing a lockdown here would impact the whole country in terms of the “labor movement.”

