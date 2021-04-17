Rumor has it that President Jokowi is reshuffled by Initial M Minister Moeldoko? – South Sumatra update





Jakarta, Sumselupdate.com-The question of the reshuffle which does not cease to blow has brought new news. More recently, a report indicated that an Indonesian advanced cabinet member bearing the initials M had undergone a reshuffle. Responding to a developing problem, Paramadina University’s doctor of politics, Ahmad Khoirul Umam, considered Moeldoko the most highlighted figure by the public. “If you look at the existing trends, it’s probably about Moeldoko,” Umam said on Friday (4/4/2021) as quoted by suara.com National Network sumselupdate.com. He also said that the initial M in question is unlikely to be Mahfud MD as his performance is considered good and is able to represent the attitude of the government. “Pak Mahfud’s performance is pretty good. Mahfud is able to represent the attitude of the government by winning various debates on public policies, especially related to the political, legal and security sector. There is therefore no urgent need to replace Mahfud, ”he declared. “If anyone is trying to push back Mahfud, it is probably due to the power of the oligarchy, mainly related to his courage to push for a civil lawsuit in the BLBI (Rp101 billion) case, when the KPK actually sued a big suspect in the BLBI Affair, ”he continued. As for Muhadjir Effensi, Umam said this figure was less striking and far from controversial. Muhadjir also represents Muhammadiyah. However, it could be that Muhadjir was transferred to the Ministry of Education and Culture-Research and Technology because Muhammadiyah was known to ogle the post of Minister of Education and Culture by the name of Abdul Mu ‘ ti who seemed to replace Nadiem Makarim. Regarding the Minister of Education, he believes that Nadiem Makarim deserves to be replaced because he often creates controversy. “As for Nadiem, she deserves to be replaced. Nadiem is not a figure who understands education, so there have been a number of controversies within the Ministry of Education and Culture, starting with the appointment of the director general of a former director of high school and head of the central Java office which was allegedly entrusted by politicians from Central Java, ”he said. “The Ministry of Education and Culture internal to the higher education grant controversy which allegedly involved foundations owned by big businessmen, did not empower the weak but rather spoiled the already strong, ”Umam continued. “But other than that, M’s initials are closer to the name Moeldoko. Maybe President Jokowi will give another mission, ”he said. A few moments ago, the leak of the initials M itself came from one of the members of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin coalition, namely PKB. The PKB elite, Luqman Hakim, said he gave the first information of cabinet members who would be reshuffled by President Joko Widodo.(adm3 / on) Let’s share this news …

