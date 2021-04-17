PM Modi asks Haridwar Kumbh to remain ‘symbolic’, inquires about psychic health









ANI |

Update: Apr 17, 2021 10:43 AM IS

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): A day after 30 ‘sadhus’ tested positive for COVID-19 in the middle of Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he had spoken to Swami Avdheshan and Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar, Juna Akhara to inquire about the health of the seers and asked him to keep the symbolic religious congregation due to the pandemic.

“I spoke on the phone with Swami Avdheshan and Giri ji today to know about the health of all the saints. All the saints give all kinds of support to the administration. I thanked them for this,” the Premier said. Minister Modi in a tweet in Hindi. .

“Two Shahi snans have taken place. I asked that the Kumbh remain symbolic due to the Corona crisis. This will strengthen the fight against this crisis,” the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s call, Swami Avdheshan and Giri tweeted in Hindi, saying, “We honor the Prime Minister’s call! Protecting life is a great virtue. My request to the religious is not to come and take a bath in big numbers and play by the rules, given the circumstances under COVID! ”

Amid the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar, 30 sadhus in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, the chief medical officer said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Jha said: “30 Sadhus have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in Haridwar. be further accelerated from April 17. “

The marketing director said that among the COVID-positive people from Haridwar, they were sent to home quarantine while those from outside were admitted to hospital.

Dr Jha also informed that COVID patients who are in serious condition are referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. However, he also clarified that there was no panic situation in Haridwar hospitals.

Maha Nirvani Akhara, head of Kapil Dev, who had come to attend Kumbh in Haridwar from Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, died Wednesday in a hospital in Dehradun while undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)







