Is Xi Jinping tracking down Alibaba’s Chinese billionaire Jack Ma again?

On Monday, quoting the state-run Xinhua news agency, Nikkei Asia reported that four government agencies had held “joint regulatory talks” with the Alibaba Ant Group subsidiary.

The four were the People’s Bank of China, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Xinhua reported that Pan Gongsheng, one of the central bank’s vice governors, answered reporters’ questions on behalf of the four departments.

He said the reason financial authorities questioned Ant Group was to strengthen the anti-monopoly and prevent the disorderly expansion of capital.

This is the new slogan the Chinese Communist Party has been championing since October – curb market monopolies and prevent the disorderly expansion of capital – and not the existing law that was cited first, Nikkei Asia reported.

However, Katsuji Nakazawa, in an article in Nikkei Asia, wrote that the use of newly created rules to penalize e-merchants hints at political motives – Xi expands the tactics he used in his anti- bribery to private companies – with these rules. , he suppressed influential political enemies, even those at the highest echelon of China.

On Saturday, a long dormant antimonopoly law was suddenly and strictly enforced in the form of a record fine of $ 2.8 billion on Alibaba, or 4% of Alibaba’s domestic sales in 2019.

In Monday’s talks, the four regulators asked Ant to transfer all financial operations, including the Alipay service, to a new financial holding company to be created later and subject them to strict control and oversight. from the authorities, Nikkei Asia reported.

Chinese regulators had previously held regulatory talks with Ant executives – in November, when Ant’s plan to raise more than $ 34 billion in the world’s largest public offering was blocked at the last minute and in December, the leaders of Ant (a subsidiary of Alibaba) were questioned again.

In China, where the party has all the levers, questioning the leaders of a company foreshadows an unfavorable fate. Asked twice, then a third time? Katsuji said.

He said the change could be linked to the party’s next national convention in 2022, where Xi is expected to extend his rule.

Xi consolidated his political position within the party. But he has yet to tighten his grip on the business world.

Xi’s unease about the private sector is linked to the Shanghai trauma of 2015, when the stock market panic caused the benchmark Shanghai Composite to fall 8%, Nikkei Asia reported.

A team of investigators led by the then Vice Minister of Public Security (police) entered the building of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing’s financial district and declared a strict joint crackdown on malicious short sales.

The police presence indicated that Xi’s management team had detected a puff of politics behind the whole affair.

This leadership team is now urging private companies to step out of the fence, show the flag, and support Xi’s political agenda, as it did for party members earlier in the anti-corruption campaign.

Xi aims to extend his rule, he must take control of the economic field, as he did with the political field, Katsuji said.

In addition, there are also political issues that could be involved – Ma’s close ties to Chinese “princelings,” the children of party leaders; “Second generation reds,” a small group of children whose parents joined the revolution before the establishment of the People’s Republic in 1949; and guan er dai, children of civil servants.

Xi himself is a second-generation red, being the son of former Vice Premier Xi Zhongxun.

Alibaba’s rapid growth was supported by Chinese executives before Xi took the lead. Ma had particularly strong ties to the “Shanghai faction,” a group of people close to former President Jiang Zemin, Nikkei Asia reported.

The Shanghai faction is also referred to as the “machine building industry faction”. For years, the Shanghai faction has strongly influenced the industrial sphere. But with Xi having quickly concentrated power, forces not close to Xi have seen their political influence drastically eroded.

There are concerns about Ma’s future. “Even though he is safe now,” said one expert, “there is no guarantee that he will remain so in the future.”

Many influential business leaders have been suddenly sent to prison over the past eight years. Among them is Wu Xiaohui, the top official of Anbang Insurance Group, a private insurer that quickly became the third largest player in China, Nikkei Asia reported.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.