Last Brexit: Barnier mocks Boris Johnson by promising to expose private discussions over 4 years | Politics | New

Brexit: Barnier warns of ‘feeling of not being protected’

And social media users have also suggested that his book – which is titled Brexit: The Great Illusion – signals the former EU chief negotiator’s intention to challenge Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election of next year. Mr Barnier was indeed the face of the EU’s relations with Britain after the bloc’s exit vote in 2016.

Yesterday he posted: “For English speakers, happy to announce that my journal will be published in English at the beginning of October by @politybooks.” Mr Barnier then tweeted a cover of his book, which has the caption ‘Brexit Secret Diary’. Some Twitter users gave him the short-term response from Peter Horne: “You and the EU have behaved with exceptional patience, dignity and patience in the face of arrogance and rudeness on the part of our government. . “If I had been you, I would have told us to leave a long time ago and stop wasting political time, energy and taxpayer money.

Michel Barnier will publish his book in October

Another, more succinct, said: “I prefer to watch the paint dry. “Good luck with that.” Not everyone was impressed, however, with one of the replies commenting: ‘Your dignified attitude and language, Mr Barnier, in your dealings with a Britain which finds it expedient to use the childish currency of’ enemies. To advance the interests of private equity, were greatly admired. “I pity what Britain has already become and I’m afraid of what it will become.” READ MORE: “Forget it NOW! Boris urged taking traction on NI protocol

Meanwhile, many have suggested the move exposed Mr Barnier’s political ambitions. Spencer Dixon said: “Isn’t the publication of an auto-biography a prerequisite for a presidential election in France?” Another agreed: “A book the classic sign of a presidential race in France. I hope you beat Macron in the race, otherwise Le Pen will make a real mess in France and in Europe. A third declared: “Michel Barnier, future President of the Republic”. Mr Barnier himself has so far not ruled out the possibility of a switch over to the presidency – but he has not confirmed it either. DON’T MISS

Michel Barnier tweeted the cover of his book

8:25 am update: EU ‘is not keeping its end of the bargain’, says Brexit activist Brussels is not honoring its commitment to British citizens who have chosen to continue living in the bloc, said Jayne Adye, a Brexit activist. In her weekly newsletter, Ms Adye, director of Get Britain Out, said: ‘Despite all the EU’s attempts to weaken us, the UK is moving forward and starting to see the benefits of Brexit, benefits shared by all. who live in the country. United Kingdom, because we have rightly kept our promises to protect the rights of European citizens here in the United Kingdom. “However, such a luxury is not offered to British citizens living in the EU. Under the Withdrawal Agreement, all UK citizens who have chosen to live in the EU are expected to have their rights protected, be it home ownership, the right to vote, the freedom to travel or have bank accounts. “Yet every day we hear new stories of expats being forced to consider returning to the UK because the EU does not keep its side of the deal. “Some UK citizens are even being held overnight by border police in Europe for staying too long in countries – in some cases even after being trapped there due to COVID-19.” She added: ‘If it was the UK that infringed on the rights of EU citizens here, you can be sure we will never hear the end of’ Racist Britain ‘, but instead of this we hear little from the press and nothing from the government. “It is clear that the EU is not sticking to its end of the deal, so why are we acting like everything is fine?” 8:20 am update: MEP breaks coverage of ‘weak’ savage Ursula von der Leyen: ‘She put the economy in jeopardy! ” Ursula von der Leyen is too weak to lead the president of the European Commission and has jeopardized the bloc’s long-term economic future, a MEP said. Following the failed deployment of the coronavirus vaccine and the controversy surrounding the embarrassing ‘sofagate’ episode, Dutch MEP Rob Roos claimed Ms von der Leyen was not a ‘strong leader’. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Roos said: “I think to be honest I think she is weak. “She’s not a very strong leader.”

Turkey: Von Der Leyen ‘could have been put in place’, expert says

8:10 am update: EU pleads to ‘talk seriously’ to Boris after refusing to grant rubber stamp The European Union has made a desperate call to ‘talk seriously’ to Boris Johnson and the UK after MEPs in Brussels again refused to ratify the trade deal, as tensions continue to simmer over the deals post-Brexit trade agreements for Northern Ireland. Britain and the EU signed the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) on Christmas Eve after nearly a year of intense negotiations, which set out the trade agreements that came into place from the 1st January. MEPs from the European Parliament’s trade and foreign affairs committees on Thursday agreed to the deal, raising hopes of a possible improvement in tense relations between the two sides over Northern Ireland. But after weeks of delays, the ACT has still not been officially ratified, with group leaders in the European Parliament refusing to set a date for a final vote. 8:01 am update: “The pressure is on, Brussels!” US could replace EU in new post-Brexit agriculture trade deal The European Union could come under intense pressure as the UK looks to the US for major new trade ties. Economist and member of the Center for Brexit Policy think tank, Catherin Mcbride insisted that the UK could have even closer trade relations with the US. In an interview with Express.co.uk, Ms Mcbride warned that the EU could be under pressure as it faces US competition to supply the UK with agriculture and food. She added that unlike the rest of Europe, the UK and US share a common language, which means other forms of media, film and entertainment business could be used as well.

Ursula von der Leyen gets up as Charles and Michel Erdogan sit down