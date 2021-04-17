Biden officials cancel Trumps OK for Texass’ more than $ 100 billion Medicaid plan





[W]We are revoking the approval issued Jan. 15, 2021 because it has not gone through the entire federal regulatory development process, wrote Liz Richter, Acting Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. , in a letter to Texas officials obtained by The Washington. To post.

In its final week, the Trump administration told Texas officials it had approved a 10-year extension to its Medicaid plan, which was set to expire in 2022. The waiver provides more than $ 11 billion in federal funding per year to the state, which means the Biden administrations’ decision puts billions of dollars in federal funding for Texas at risk.

Health advocates had described the waiver as an effort to bypass the federal expansion of Medicaid by setting up alternative funding to help cover the costs of uninsured patients.

In a statement on Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (right) criticized the Biden administration’s move, saying it was hampering access to healthcare for vulnerable Texans and taking essential resources to rural Texas hospitals. With this action, the Biden administration is deliberately betraying Texans who depend on the resources made possible by the waiver.

The approval of the Texass changes, known as the Medicaid 1115 waiver, was part of a wave of last-minute activities overseen by Trump’s health officials in the final days of the administration. Public health advocates and researchers have denounced the measures as inappropriate attempts to grant the demands of GOP governors and lock in the changes of the Trump era. Trump officials have said they are working hard to ensure the stability of health care providers.

The 10-year extension allows greater financial certainty for the state and its safety net providers that serve Medicaid populations, wrote Seema Verma, then a director of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in a January 15 letter. in Texas.

Verma also said there was no need to endorse the standard public notice and comment process, citing the coronavirus pandemic. But the Biden administration concluded the decision was a mistake.

Upon further examination, we have determined that CMS made a clerical error in granting Texass the request for exemption from the normal public notice process, Richter wrote in his letter on Friday.

In a statement, CMS said the agency erred in exempting the state from the normal public notice process, a key priority for soliciting stakeholder comments and ensuring public awareness.

The Biden administration also pushed a dozen recalcitrant states to agree to the federal expansion of Medicaid. Medicaid officials said in an information call to state officials last month that if Texas goes for federal expansion, the state would get a $ 3.9 billion funding increase. over two years and 2.06 million uninsured people would become eligible for Medicaid coverage, according to a presentation. obtained by The Post.

The Texas Medicaid program has been the subject of political disputes between several administrations. In 2011, Texas officials excluded Planned Parenthood from its Healthy Texas Women program, which prompted the Obama administration in 2012 to cut federal funding for women’s health to the state. But the Trump administration in January 2020 restored the funds by approving the Texass Medicaid waiver, which was originally scheduled to last until December 2024.

