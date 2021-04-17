The most recent thaw with Pakistan





On Pakistan’s Independence Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his greetings and drew a positive response from Imran Khan, in which the Pakistani Prime Minister said his country seeks peaceful cooperative relations with the India, in addition to other neighbors.

Khan added an element: that lasting peace and stability depend on the resolution of all issues between India and Pakistan, with specific reference to the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir. Such an environment, he continued, depended on the conditions for a constructive and results-oriented dialogue.

Of course, no Prime Minister of Pakistan can talk about creating friendly relations with India without bringing about the settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Many others in Pakistan also associate his resolve with friendly relations with India.

What is more important, though unusual, in the case of Pakistan is that its army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, also spoke of peace with India and the need to bury the past. and move on. However, for the heads of the Pakistani army (when they are in the presidency of the president), talking about peace is not unusual. Musharraf spoke of peace with India, but Kargil followed.

However, in the current developing situation and as part of the follow-up to this policy, the directors general of military operations of the two countries have agreed to respect the 2003 agreement and to stop cross-border fire.

The friendly relations between India and Pakistan on a sustained basis deny the latter’s justification for having such a large and unaffordable army. This bonhomie can last as long as it suits Pakistan, or until signals from China call for a change of course.

Some attributed the “thaw” to the efforts of Subramanyam Jaishankar, India’s foreign minister, using the good offices of the United Arab Emirates, whose surplus oil would be stored by India for use in an emergency. At the same time, return channel operators are also claiming credit for causing this thaw. And yet another peace support group from India and Pakistan, wants to bring about a rapprochement and a reduction of hostilities between these two countries, and to this end wishes to launch a network of action for peace in South Asia. or SAPAN.

The rapid withdrawal of a proposal by the Federal Cabinet, chaired by Imran Khan, to import sugar and cotton from India was the result of this duality of position. Thus, such about-faces on Pakistan’s part in its relations with India will remain a standard feature of its policy. It imports a range of products from India, not directly but via third countries, for which the Pakistani people pay much more than they would if imported directly from India.

This development must be seen in the larger context of what happened in eastern Ladakh. As India faced China in this area and the two armies faced each other and on the brink of conflict, Pakistan reportedly moved two infantry divisions to the northern part of the PoK, obviously on China’s instructions. . Pakistan is a known proxy for China, which uses it to keep India engaged there, adding to its own policy of a thousand cuts. What is relevant to assess is whether the current thaw could have happened without the nod from China!

China is seeking to resolve the current confrontation with India in eastern Ladakh taking into account its long-term plans. Even in Ladakh, as he pulled India out of its tactically advantageous positions on the Kailash Range, for its part, it delayed a pull pack from the Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra areas to the pre-April positions. 2020.

The 11th meeting between the military commanders of India and China did not result in any movement from China to withdraw from these areas. As in the case of Doklam in the east, where Indian troops withdrew, but China stayed put, and built huts and permanent roads, a similar effort is said to be underway at Depsang, where permanent structures would have seen the light of day. It may be relevant to ask why India did not insist that China first withdraw to Depsang, etc. before India leaves the Kailash channel!

To get a glimpse of China’s long-term plans in this region, one has to wonder what China’s goal was in provoking this confrontation in eastern Ladakh. Perhaps India is heading to Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO), thus creating the ability to ban the route to Xinjiang on the one hand, and the claims of senior government ministers in Parliament on the other. , to take over the areas of Aksai Chin from China. could be the underlying reason for this confrontation.

Clearly, China’s move in eastern Ladakh was not intended to rush things and start a conflict, but simply to get India to react and overload its military with an additional financial burden. India had to move nearly fifty thousand troops and equipment to the Ladakh region. This costly movement, mainly by air, and the additional strength of troops in Ladakh have further strained the portion of the revenue from India’s already inadequate defense budget. Maintaining such a large body of troops in the Ladakh region will continue to strain its limited defense budget, leaving little leeway to modernize its army.

China’s policy of deciding on the current position may be part of its long-term policy of making India feel that its strong leadership and the current state of its military can withstand the threat. Chinese – and therefore there is not much to do. made in the immediate future to substantially improve its military capabilities and modernize its army as such. Even more so when India’s military leaders talk about its ability to successfully wage a two-and-a-half-front war.

On the ground, the existing military capabilities could barely cope with the technical environments of the last war. In its current state, the Indian military will find it difficult to cope with the demands of a future high-tech war. All this while China should continue to improve its capabilities in the areas of automation, artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, 5G networks, drone technology, anti-missile systems, electromagnetic guns and maybe in the field of laser weapons. In all these areas, India is lagging behind: miserably.

China’s 14th and 15th Five-Year Plans outline some of its long-term strategic military plans. These include strengthening the border defense infrastructure in Tibet, which includes the construction of 20 new border airports by 2025. All of this raises the threat level for Daulat Beg Oldi and the effective line of control of the area. intermediary with India.

Apparently, in its policy of letting India live in this false sense of security, China may have involved Pakistan as well. India is known to fall into such a trap often, especially when it is by no means in a position to substantially increase its military budget to meet the future challenges of modern warfare.

India has long neglected its national security, resulting in uninterrupted millennia of foreign domination. Even now, its military budgets remain very low. The Indian security scene is the least reassuring and must therefore emerge from this complacency and prepare, without delay, to meet future security challenges.

Finally, this thaw in relations with Pakistan is controlled by China and may come to a standstill at the latter’s request.

Lieutenant General Harwant Singh is retired from the Indian Army.

Cover photo Channi Anand / AP – Bombing on the Indo-Pakistan border.

