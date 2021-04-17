Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Trump allies ride small dollar wave in first quarter – as PAC donations decline





But small donors have helped fill their campaign coffers in many cases, giving some of the Republicans who backed Trump a financial pipeline for costly election battles ahead and highlighting the big campaign rewards for candidates who remain loyal to Trump and his donor base.

A CNN review of recently filed campaign financial reports shows that the share of political committee donations fell between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of this year for about 120 members of Congress who opposed certification of the Trump’s loss in January.

Political committees, as appointed by the Federal Election Commission, range from business PACs to ideologically oriented committees.

But donations of small dollars have soared a lot. First-year Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia who has come under heavy criticism for her extremist views, raised $ 3.2 million – more money than other House members who voted against President Joe Biden’s certification of victory on Jan.6, according to the tally.

Firebrand Fundraisers

Almost $ 2.6 million – or 80% of Greene’s contributions – were $ 200 or less, according to documents filed by the federal government. His only political action committee contribution: $ 5,000 from the political arm of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Greene was removed from his committee position in February – after reports surfaced about his past controversial statements, including a suggestion that the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. Was a “sham operation.” flag”.

She continues to make the headlines, her office confirming Friday its intention to launch an “America First” caucus that will push for an “Anglo-Saxon political tradition”.

Greene’s campaign assistants did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his fundraiser on Friday.

But in a recent statement announcing her totals, she said, “I am one of the people and the people are with me, and I will always be with them. WE are just getting started!”

In all, 147 lawmakers voted against certification of election results on Jan.6 – the day pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in the deadly insurgency.

In addition to Greene, three Republican opponents received at least $ 1.5 million in small donations in the first three months of the year: Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Representative of the ‘Ohio Jim Jordan, shows CNN tally. None has been particularly dependent on PAC donations in their political career.

Raymond La Raja, a political scientist at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst who studies money in politics, said that large fundraising from small donors is a “double-edged sword.”

On the one hand, it encourages greater participation in politics. But it also “reinforces the polarization” as many of those contributors give impulsively after an event that attracts attention or a provocative remark from lawmakers, he added.

“Politicians rely on donors who are more extreme, and to reach those donors, politicians need to send messages in a more extreme way,” La Raja said.

PAC giving slowdowns

Many corporate PACs typically facilitate their political giving in the first quarter of a two-year election cycle. But dozens of companies have taken the unusual stance of publicly committing to halt donations after the Capitol riot.

In January, CNN polled the approximately 280 Fortune 500 companies that supported the 147 GOP lawmakers who opposed President Joe Biden’s certification of victory. About 150 responded.

Among the results: Many companies that had chosen to halt campaign donations said they would take a holistic approach – freezing contributions at all levels, rather than targeting Republican opponents. Many declined to say how long the boycott of their donations would last.

It is still not clear.

Micaela Isler, executive director of the National Association of Business Political Action Committees, said businesses have undertaken extensive reviews of their political donations following the attack on Capitol Hill. His group represents more than 250 business PACs.

More than two-thirds of the association’s members – 67% – have suspended their donations this year, according to an internal survey. And nearly half of those who decided to suspend political donations said the suspension would last for the first quarter.

There is growing pressure to restart normal fundraising and lobbying activities in Washington – especially if Congress tackles major legislation, such as the $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan. of President Joe Biden’s dollars.

Last month, the US Chamber of Commerce said it would not suspend donations to all members of Congress who voted to overturn the election results. “Voting is different than holding the January 6 rally or continuing to promote debunked conspiracy theories,” the chamber’s national political director, Ashlee Rich Stephenson, wrote at the time.

This week’s filings show Republican opponents “taking a hit” on PAC donations, Sheila Krumholz, executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics, said on Friday. His group follows money in federal politics.

Jan. 6 “could be a line in the sand,” for US companies, Krumholz said. “But it remains to be seen if that will play out for the rest of the cycle. The question is, are they going to hold on when it gets tough, when they need an ear in Congress?”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos