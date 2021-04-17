Chinese Communist Party, under Xi Jinping, revises CCP history to suppress atrocities: world: Christianity Daily





The Chinese Communist Party is cracking down on “mistaken” remarks about the history of nihilism in China by setting up a hotline for citizens to report before the CCP’s next anniversary. The CCP, through its administration of cyberspace, has set up a hotline for citizens to report what it calls “false” statements about its history of nihilism. This decision was carried out in preparation for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the party. The CCP under Xi Jinping has also provided a guide to the “correct” accounts that make up its troubled history. According to Radio Free Asia, the Cyberspace Administration seeks to revise history to eliminate its atrocities with a recently published guide titled “A Brief History of the Chinese Communist Party.” This is so that people have the same talking points about the communist history of China. Through its official Weibo account, the cyberspace administration announced on April 9 that citizens should use the hotline “” to report erroneous comments online relating to the historic nihilism “of the Chinese Communist Party. The Handbook on the History of the CCP under Xi Jinping presents a revised story that de-emphasizes the diplomatic approach of the late Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping to the international sanctions received by China after the Tiananmen Massacre in 1989. Instead, the handbook highlighted his comments to former US President Richard Nixon in November 2019, in which Deng said the Communist state would never “beg” for the lifting of sanctions. These sanctions refer to those slapped on China after the country’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) attacked unarmed civilians with guns and tanks in a campaign that ended pro-protests. -democracy held in Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. Also missing from the latest edition of the manual is an 11,000-word chapter dealing with the Cultural Revolution that took place between 1966 and 1976, when political unrest reached new heights. The replacement for this chapter was a one-page page titled “Twists and Turns on the Road to Socialist Reconstruction”. Compared to the previous version which was released under former Chairman Hu Jintao in 2010 and criticized Supreme Leader Mao Zedong for initiating the Cultural Revolution, Xi Jinping’s version instead praised Mao’s leadership, claiming that he had courageously waged a “relentless war on corruption, special privileges and bureaucratic mentality within the ranks of the party.” According to The Guardian, the CCP’s Cyberspace Administration hopes to crack down on those who “disseminate historical nihilist false statements online, distorting, denigrating and maliciously denying the party’s history.” The term “historical nihilism” is what the Xi government uses to denote the dubious and skeptical public response to how the CCP portrays its history. It is not known what repercussions await those found guilty of disseminating what the CCP claims to be “incorrect” information about the history of the party. Last week, CCP authorities arrested a 19-year-old man in eastern Jiangsu Province, where he was accused of posting “insulting” comments online about the Japanese occupation in Nanjing in 1937. The CCP is also cracking down on Chinese social media sites that fail to censor critical content from its users, punishing them with temporary suspension and other fines.

