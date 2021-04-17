PM following bad priorities: Wahab





KARACHI:

Sindh government spokesman on Friday criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the prime minister was more focused on fundraising than vaccination against Covid-19 and bringing relief to people.

The criticisms came in the wake of Prime Minister Imran’s announcement of the Rs 440 billion development program in Sukkur that day. The package covers 14 underdeveloped districts of Sindh.

Addressing a press conference, Wahab, who is also the advisor to the Sindh chief minister for law, environment and coastal development, said: “The prime minister is not interested in helping the Sindh. people, but is quite active when it comes to collecting donations from citizens who already pay huge taxes. “

The PM only makes announcements on development packages, Wahab continued, hinting that the announcements never produced any tangible results.

“The Prime Minister is not interested in [welfare] or development packages. He is here to raise funds from the Karachi business community, ”said the Sindh government spokesperson. He wondered why the Prime Minister visited Sindh every year in Ramazan.

“The PM comes here to collect donations for the hospital. He is the first PM in the world to ask for donations while running a government,” he added.

Wahab recalled that in March 2019, the Prime Minister announced a Karachi package worth 162 billion rupees.

“Even after a two-year stint, no progress is seen on this front,” he said, further stating that a 1 billion rupee package announced by the federal government for the acquisition of Mobile health units for Thar had suffered the same fate.

So far, no project has been launched or completed, Wahab noted. He then reminded the media that the federal government also inaugurated a university in Hyderabad in 2019, whose charter has not yet been approved.

“It’s a joke with people,” he commented before turning to the 1.1 trillion rupee plan for Karachi announced by the prime minister last year after the city was devastated after unprecedented monsoon rains.

Wahab said the prime minister was always in a rush to make infrequent announcements.

“Better change his name to Elan (announces) Khan,” the spokesperson commented, jibing the prime minister.

He was of the opinion that the federal government should focus on vaccination against the coronavirus in the midst of the third wave of the pandemic.

“But the federal government is focusing less on immunization and more on fundraising,” he decried.

People of all ages should be vaccinated and the 50-year age limit should be lifted, he said, alarming the increasing positivity rate for infections in Sindh over the past week.

In this regard, he also urged citizens to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the pandemic and to use masks.

Recalling that the federal cabinet approved the purchase of doses of the coronavirus vaccine in December last year, Wahab said no vaccine had been provided so far.

On the other hand, he said, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) postponed its public meeting in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh which was scheduled for April 4 on the anniversary of the death of the founder of the party and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto due to growing coronavirus cases.

“The prime minister should have thought twice to travel to Karachi and Sukkur under these circumstances,” he said.

Wahab called on the Center to act to ensure strict compliance with pandemic SOPs, adding that the Prime Minister’s speeches at rallies in Karachi and Sukkur would constitute “pure violation of SOPs”.

The spokesperson also criticized the federal government’s decision to change finance ministers twice, saying Pakistan’s central Tehreek-e-Insaf government did not appear to have a strategy.

In response to a question, Wahab said the words and actions of Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar were contradictory on the census issue.

