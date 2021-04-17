Apparently, did not know Gibran Rakabuming Jokowi’s son, this Paspampres shot the President’s son costume as he walked through the guard to approach his father, the surfer: Gibran using silence





Grid.ID – Around October 2019, Jokowi was indeed reinstated as President of the Republic of Indonesia after winning the election. After that, the groundbreaking ceremony took place in the MPR building. However, behind the breakneck pace of the Indonesian President’s inauguration, there was a unique incident outside the MPR building that caught the public’s attention. Yes, before entering the MPR building to undergo the presidential inauguration, Joko Widodo had the chance to approach a crowd of people who wanted to invite him to shake his hand.



Not alone, of course, a number of Paspampres also accompanied Jokowi to greet the citizens, before the start of the presidential inauguration ceremony. Jokowi, who often carries out unexpected activities, often makes Paspampres anxious and always sets up a body to protect the president.







Also read: Unique Poems by MPR President at President and Vice President Inauguration That Makes Former Prabowo-Sandiaga Uno Presidential Candidates Laugh and Cheer Behind Jokowi’s activities to welcome residents, there are things that actually give the public poor attention. The incident occurred when President Jokowi’s eldest son Gibran Rakabuming was intercepted by Paspampres. At this point, Gibran intended to accompany his father as he approached the residents. Jan Ethes’ father came from behind and walked through the Paspampres barricade, as if he was an ordinary citizen. The Paspampres who accompanied President Jokowi reflexively spread his hands. Also read: POPULAR NEWS: Handsome Prince Abdul Mateen at the Inauguration of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Until Ms You Prediction About Artist Who Will Divorce After Being Embroiled in Debt and Fraud!

