Boris Johnson might never drive this electric Jaguar XJ, would have been a sight





One of the most ambitious plans of any country to drastically cut emissions has been concocted in the UK. The country aims that by 2032 at the latest, all new passenger cars and motorcycles sold there will use some type of electrification, which means there are a lot of changes to be made by the country’s major manufacturers.

Almost all of them currently have some sort of plan in place to achieve this goal. Jaguar Land Rover is called Reimagine and asks the Jaguar brand, for example, to only manufacture electric vehicles from 2025 (Land Rover is expected to do the same from 2035). Rumors have been circulating for a while about an electric version of the XJ to occupy a special place in this revised lineup. Earlier this year, it appears Jaguar changed its mind and decided to remake the current model with EV the bowels would not be something achievable. Instead, the name XJ could be reserved for an entirely new and dedicated future electric vehicle. That didn’t stop the guys from Bristol Street Engines to give the current XJ an electric car makeover and digitally hand it over to current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of the driving forces behind the national plan to go green. The rendering was made as part of a larger effort to imagine what future presidential and other official cars might look like, and we’ve already seen what US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are good at. numerically. In Johnson’s case, the choice was easy, as an XJ is what the PM is currently using. The car we have here has had a tech makeover, with reinforced bumpers and blind spot imaging software inspired by a JLR patent filled not long ago. We’re not given any indication, however, of the electric powertrain that drives this thing.

