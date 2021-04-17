Amid strained ties, invest in Turkey’s billboard surface in Srinagar





55Actions These signs appeared at a time when Kashmiris are being hunted down for their trips to Turkey SRINAGARS An iconic business center, the Poloview has become a catchy site for tongue-in-cheek advertising. A number of billboards urging Kashmiris to invest in Turkey have appeared amid the strained diplomatic relations between India and Turkey. The departure from the usual view has already crumbled speculation with many questions, is it a new start in the ties of the two hostile nations that shut their horns on Kashmir until yesterday? The signs were placed by New Delhi-based boutique company Immigration Consultancy, Olives & Figsa, offering consultancy services in three regions: United Arab Emirates, Turkey and India. The consulting firm offers a number of perks, including Turkish residency, free healthcare, free education, and visa-free travel. A female company executive told Kashmir Observer that she placed the signs first in Mumbai and then in Srinagar, with the aim of helping people get benefits. When asked who authorized the installation of these signs across town, the official said: The company’s management committee must know. The company’s upper scale, however, remained tight on the Srinagar show. Meanwhile, feigning ignorance on the matter, an official from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) said they were unaware of the signs. We gave the contract to install the panels to the Alpine company and their contract was completed on April 14, 2021, said Sofi Mohammad Akbar, SMC’s revenue manager at Kashmir Observer. We will remove all signs in the next few days, he added. Notably, India and Turkey enjoyed good bilateral relations for decades before tensions escalated due to Ankaras’ constant support for Islamabad on various issues, including over Kashmir. Bilateral relations collapsed further after the Narendra Modi government abandoned Article 370 in August 2019, withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Shortly after throwing the weight of his government behind Ambassador Imran Khans Kashmirs’ global campaign, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in February 2020 compared the Kashmiri struggle with the confrontation of the Ottoman Empires in WWI. The unrest our Kashmiri brothers have endured for decades has been exacerbated by the latest unilateral measures, Erdogan said. The statement prompted a sharp retort from the Department of External Affairs: These remarks do not reflect an understanding of the history or the conduct of diplomacy. The signs came at a time when Kashmiris are facing stalking for their trips to Turkey, said a journalist whose trip to Istanbul last year was taken into account by police. It’s like running with a hare and hunting with dogs. It is interesting to note that among those summoned for their trip to Istanbul was the grand-niece of Bakhshi Ghulam Mohammad, the former Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, apart from a few scribes and students. A police official able to handle these cases said Kashmir Observer that a trip to Turkey is like a flight to Pakistan. Since both of these countries are home to Kashmiri voice support, visitors there face a background check, the officer said. There is nothing alarming about this. It’s just part of the process. Be part of quality journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the difficulties, we still do. Our reporters and editors work overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what is important to you, to break up great stories and to speak out against injustices that can change lives. Today, more people read Kashmir Observer than ever before, but only a handful are paying as ad revenue drops rapidly. ACT NOW CLICK FOR DETAILS Auqib Javeed Related







