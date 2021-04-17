Maharashtra CMO after calling PM Modi about remdesivir and oxygen shortage





Following a shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. However, CMO said Thackeray could not speak with Prime Minister Modi as he was on a campaign tour in West Bengal. According to a statement from Maharashtra CMO, the PM’s office informed them that PM Modi will contact them about this. CM Uddhav Thackeray has not yet received a call from PM Modi. In his recent letter to PM Modi, Thackeray said medical oxygen requirements in the state are expected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by the end of April, compared to current consumption of 1,200 tonnes per day. Citing logistical obstacles in transporting liquid medical oxygen from neighboring states, Thackeray had applied for permission under the National Disaster Management Act to transport oxygen from steel mills in the east and south of the country. Currently, Maharashtra has seen a huge spike in COVID-19 cases and the state is also grappling with the shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir. The government of Maharashtra is currently responding to the demand for oxygen by supplying it from producers inside and outside the state. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Dr Rajendra Shigane said on Friday that the shortage of Remdesivir injections would continue for the next two to three days in Maharashtra. Thereafter, the supply will be regular. The government expects an increase in the supply of Remdesivir. The FDA today issued orders whereby exporters can now sell the injection in Maharashtra. This is possible because the central government has banned its exports in the face of increased demand. The government expects these exporters to sell the maximum of their stocks in the state, he noted. Following a shortage of medical oxygen, Maharashtra and 11 states are expected to get partial relief from oxygen availability amid rising demand from Covid-19 patients. The Center decided to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen and map 12 high load states for oxygen sources. These states are Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos