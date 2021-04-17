Exempt from liability? – Journal





WHEN he fought from the top of his container to become Prime Minister, Imran Khan vowed that all who manage public funds would be held accountable. Influential people included, there would be no exceptions. Seen as a blow to widespread corruption, it has been widely hailed. But new directives from the prime minister’s office have explicitly dispensed with some of the normal accountability procedures.

More recently, HEC President Dr Tariq Banuri was shown the door after questioning the performance waiver granted to three scientific institutions associated with Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, currently government adviser and former president from HEC. In doing so, Banuri crossed a red line. No indictment sheet was issued but a rushed cabinet meeting led to his dismissal. To avoid a legal challenge, a presidential ordinance reduced the mandate of the presidents of the HEC from four to two years.

Although the dismissal of recalcitrant public officials is perfectly normal in any country, this issue becomes important if the head of an institution is dismissed for having actually accomplished what he is mandated to do. Since the health of all public institutions in Pakistan is at stake, it is important to know the real details.

Key facts emerged in the April 4 television interview with Dr Banuri and Dr Rahman by Hum News host Mohammad Malick. The host showed a letter issued by the Prime Minister’s Office dated February 4, 2021, stating that the performance of three scientific institutes (HEJ, TWCST, PCMMDR) which operate under the supervision of Dr Atta-ur-Rahman was outstanding. and, therefore, they are exempt from the newly formed policy of HEC. This policy obliges each university and research institute to submit progress reports and financial use plans.

PM Khan has done Pakistan a disservice by exempting some institutions from performance requirements.

In response, Dr Rahman vigorously defended the carte blanche given by the Prime Minister on the basis of some spectacular achievements. He named four: his three institutes have discovered 120 variants of the coronavirus; 40 patents are filed in the United States; there is an annual income of Rs10 crore; and thousands of research articles have been published.

So, was the president of HEC justified in requiring that these institutes be subject to an independent audit and evaluation? Should he have asked questions about how the public funds provided by HEC were used? It is necessary to inquire because the sums granted annually by HEC to the institutes of Dr Rahmans are not minimal. In fact, they exceed those granted to the largest Pakistani universities. This includes Quaid-e-Azam University with around 13,000 students.

Let us tentatively accept the four achievements claimed by Dr. Rahman at their full face value but place them in a broader perspective that allows for critical appraisal.

First: the coronavirus variants are indeed important to study. But more than 240,000 variants of SARS-Covid-2 have already been identified by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control of the US government) and probably as many others in other countries. Their complete genomic structures are just a mouse click away. While the 120 variants discovered locally may still matter, we have to wait and see what independent experts say. Has any of the three institutes made progress towards creating a corona vaccine? We do not know. A virologist I spoke to said that finding a variant is now easy with modern gene sequencing machines, but making vaccines is still very difficult.

Second: While 40 patents may seem important, a patent is only useful when it is commercialized (i.e. sold, licensed, or used in new products). In India, only 5% of patents ultimately make it to the market. It is therefore up to Dr. Rahman to say which of his 40 patents have been commercialized. The institutes’ online annual reports are silent on this subject. Since its institutes claim applied chemistry and drug discovery as their goals, we absolutely need to know what new drug has actually been discovered in the past 30 years and whether the patent has been used by a pharmaceutical company.

Third: It is good news that Dr. Rahmans institutes earn Rs 10 crore per year. Unfortunately, this is minimal compared to the annual income of purely commercial laboratories set up with only a fraction of the money paid into their institutes. These laboratories also provide technical support to industries and hospitals in Pakistan.

Fourth: Thousands of articles and research books in chemistry and biology have indeed been published by Dr Rahman himself and others in his institutes. But in the murky world of college publishing, their net worth isn’t clear. There is one more reason for concern: The annual reports I referred to above indicate that many articles and books have been published by Bentham Publishers, Amsterdam.

The Bentham Science Publishers Facebook page shows that its headquarters are in fact in Sharjah, not Amsterdam. In previous years he had an address in Karachi which seems to have mysteriously disappeared. However, perhaps because these have not been cleared, there are still indications that it may still be operating in the vicinity of the University of Karachi. Listed as a likely predatory publisher, it charges between $ 750 and $ 1,060 for the publication of an article. This should raise a red flag.

More worryingly, the Benthams Open Bioactive Compounds Journal has the current director of HEJ, former doctoral student of Dr Rahmans, as the journal’s editor. It is alarming that someone publishes his own research, that of his former boss, and other researchers at the institute he heads up in the journal of which he is the editor. In any country where academic ethics exist, this would cause a severe reaction. This particular Bentham newspaper was discontinued in 2020 for unknown reasons.

Any reader with a smartphone can check all of these facts by clicking on the hyperlinks provided in the online edition. While we should not rush to a final judgment, only a fraction of this evidence is enough for any president of HEC to demand a detailed review of performance before releasing public funds.

Prime Minister Khan must withdraw his exemption from liability for selecting people and institutions. It violated a sacred principle. Political interference in scientific matters poisons scientific integrity. Angela Merkel, who holds a doctorate in quantum chemistry, would never certify any German scientific organization on the basis of her personal knowledge. It would leave the technical assessments to the subject matter experts. PM Khan must act in the same way. Other vendors of water cars and Ponzi schemes will keep science in Pakistan chained to the dark ages.

The writer is an Islamabad-based physicist and writer.

Posted in Dawn, April 17, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos