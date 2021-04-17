A new climate could emerge between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden





Xi Jinping on the big screen in Beijing at climate summit with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron – Reuters Important days for the future of the Earth. Pending the April 22 super-summit wanted by Biden in which more than 40 heads of state and government are expected to participate, including Draghi, Putin and Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader participated yesterday in the mini-summit online with Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron. Combating climate change is a common task of mankind, Xi said, should not be used as an excuse for a geopolitical confrontation, to attack other countries or impose trade tariffs.

And about that as for a few days, behind closed doors, President Biden’s special climate envoy, the sad and loser John Kerry (who this time could finally make history, after the certainly not intoxicating experience Secretary of State and the scorching defeat to Bush in 2004) and old man (effectively recalled from retirement, and for a reason) Xie Zhenhua, Beijing’s lively and capable representative at three climate conferences (Copenhagen 2009, Cancun 2010, Durban 2012). The Chinese do not invite at random: after the confrontation (more media than political) in Anchorage, while during the first official meeting the rags were stealing at least verbally, this visit was strongly desired by Beijing.

China seems very interested in verifying the undeclared but in fact already initiated strategy of the new US administration: separate tables. Given that we have to deal with China, it is pointless and dangerous for everyone to take it head on like Trump has been doing lately, and without much success. Better to tackle the problems separately and with different weapons. Intransigence on human rights therefore (and Biden has already shown that he has more courage than his predecessor to denounce the various violations), resumption of exchanges (in the first quarter of this year already greatly increased, despite the rights still in force) and common commitment to the environment. And it is precisely on this issue, which worries and worries the whole world, that the United States and China, the two most powerful and polluting countries, could announce in the coming days that they have reached a agreement, to commit together to accelerate the race for so-called carbon neutrality. Beijing has already announced it: zero emissions by 2060, maybe even sooner. The United States has yet to do so, but it could do so in the next few days if the talks between Kerry and Xie are successful. Among the various records that the United States has lost in recent years, there is also that of the Big Polluters, now firmly in the hands of China. About 30% of carbon dioxide emissions are made in China. About double that produced by the United States and 30 times that produced by the United Kingdom. Be careful, however, because a large part of these emissions are produced on behalf of third parties: by industries that produce for Europe and the USA. Let’s say that the Chinese over the past decades have breathed and continue to breathe the worst air on the planet to allow us Westerners to breathe better.

the price that the so-called developing countries have always paid, and China, is always repeated by Xi, the largest developing country. But also a country where things can change quickly, and the power to change them firmly in the hands of the government. For better or for worse, you might say. Because while it is true that in some respects a country is still developing, it is also true that China is a superpower that cannot be ignored, and not so much for its military arsenal, perhaps overestimated, as for its financial arsenal, with a strong underwriting of public debt in the United States (and recently the offer to extend it also to Russia) and for its increasingly widespread political influence. Just think about the role it plays in keeping the North Korean regime at bay and what it could play in resolving the terrible Burmese crisis.

But also because of its increasingly incisive presence in Africa and South America. So, if for Trump the climate crisis was a Chinese (and European) trap that he could escape by tweeting about the Paris agreement and burning more coal, for Xi perhaps the time has come to demonstrate his power. and make it available to the whole world, suggesting that his government put the planet first. If that happens, it will also be a little thanks to the sad Kerry, on whose face, in the coming days, a smile can finally emerge.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos