Shuffling through governance – Journal





THE PTI was clear. This one thing we knew in the absence of all the other things. For 22 years, the party has struggled to find traction for its clarity. The problem was the platform, not the agenda. The agenda, and its clarity, was the fuel that kept his engine running against all odds, and that clarity is what ultimately found a taker in the form of the middle class voter.

That was history until August 2018.

Since then, the famous clarity that once ran alongside party rhetoric has found itself wading into a thick layer of harsh reality. Over the past 32 months, the party has gone from the exaltation of victory to the wonder of power to the burden of governance, to the recognition of inexperience to the illusion of reluctance to trust awareness. from ineptitude to worrying about the limitation of time to genuine concern about the inability to fulfill even a fraction of one’s promise. The 22-year-old clarity is shrouded in a haze of doubt today.

What didn’t go well?

The answer to that question alone could solve half of ITP problems. This is the only answer the party has not found, or perhaps does not want to find for fear of not being able to carry its crushing burden. In his place, another cabinet shuffle would do the trick.

What is governance, after all, other than the effective implementation of the global vision?

In fact, it is with these usual shuffles that the quest to find that elusive answer should begin. Ministers, as heads of their respective departments, are expected to use the state resources at their disposal to realize the clarity of their party’s political vision. What is governance, after all, other than the effective implementation of the ruling party’s broader vision and agenda?

It is assumed that the PTI had a clear vision of repairing the economy and the story of this vision was to be told by the leadership of the Ministry of Finance. As Prime Minister Imran Khan settled into the enormity of his office, the one appointment he hadn’t had to think about was the appointment as finance minister. For years and years, the PTI leadership had claimed that they had the answers to the evils of the Pakistani economy, and as a result, when Asad Umar took charge of Q Block, everyone assumed that everything what he had to do was translate the clarity of his party’s economic vision into politics. A year later, he was shown the door. Was the vision wrong? What was wrong with the vision? Was there a vision? Or was Asad wrong? If so, was his appointment a mistake?

Hafeez Shaikh was jumped into the arena. Since the PTI claimed he always knew how to fix the economy, all Shaikh needed to do was implement that vision more effectively than Assad. Right? It is on the back of his performance that the management of the PTI kept repeating that the economy was coming back to life. If so, was the original vision working? Or the implementation of the Shaikhs? It turns out it was neither. When Shaikh was fired a few weeks ago, no one knew the nature of the problem. Has the PTI vision failed? Hadn’t Shaykh succeeded in executing him? If Asad Umar and Hafeez Shaikh had failed to implement the vision, was there any slight chance that something was wrong with the vision? Or, God forbid, did the vision really exist?

Then Hammad Azhar arrived. Now Shaukat Tarin has arrived. Tarin does not pretend to pursue the PTI vision. It has, in fact, wrecked everything PTI has done on the economic front for the past 32 months. So has the PTI now buried its vision and adopted the Tarin vision? If so, has the ITP vision repeated ad nauseam over the years been imperfect? Or was there, in fact, no vision?

Of course, the party had a vision on how to fix the energy sector. It was the clarity of the PTI rhetoric that trashed the energy policy of previous governments and explained how it was going to fix this sector. Right? The vision had substance. The party leadership chose men to implement this vision. Omar Ayub has come and gone now, Nadeem Babar has arrived, and not arrived, Shahzad Qasim has been brought in and then expelled, Tabish Gauhar has joined, resigned and returned, and now Hammad Azhar has been brought in after doing the ministerial rounds. the long line of cooks in the energy kitchen simply cannot prepare the broth. Why? Either some of them or all of them are incompetent, or their selection is not correct or, God forbid, PTI management had no idea how to fix the energy sector. But they had a vision, right? Right.

One thing the PTI really knew was how to communicate effectively. So when it came to the Ministry of Information, there was no doubt that PTI’s vision would shine through. Hadn’t the party leadership talked about turning PTV into BBC, etc.? First Fawad Chaudhry came and we assumed he was implementing the clear vision of the PTI. When he was sent to pack his bags, it was assumed that the problem was with him, not the party’s vision. Then Dr Firdous arrived, and was fired for rehiring. Then Shahbaz Gill materialized. Then Shibli Faraz was hired and fired later. General Asim Bajwa was selected and deselected. Was the vision overwhelmed by the ineptitude of the people? Naeem Bokhari was offered to PTV and then dispatched. Then Raoof Hasan was appointed while Fawad was reappointed. And the clarity of vision? Right.

The story of the musical chair cabinet game continues, with each turn promising a new dawn for the fulfillment of the PTI vision. Each time the answer given by the party leadership is the same: if someone does not play, they will be blown away. But to do what? The implementation of the vision? What vision? Whose vision?

Someone at PTI has to bear the burden of this issue.

The writer is the editor-in-chief of Dawns in Islamabad.

Twitter: @fahdhusain

Posted in Dawn, April 17, 2021

