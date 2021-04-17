Presidential staff hope the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities will be formed in December 2021





Merdeka.com – Presidential Special Staff Angkie Yudistia hopes that the National Commission on Disability will be formed on December 3, 2021, on the occasion of the commemoration of International Disability Day. “Yes, we hope it does. So on the International Day of Disability Indonesia already has the National Commission on Disability as the mandate of Law No. 8 of 2016,” Angkie said. in Jakarta, Friday (16/4). Angkie explained that so far 1,200 people with disabilities have registered to become commissioners of the National Commission for People with Disabilities. They will go through the administrative phase later. “Once the administrative phase is complete, we will announce the number. Because the next step is in good order. After the second step of Fit and Proper, the third step is an interview,” he explained. Angkie explained, the selection committee will choose 14 names of candidate commissioners given by Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini. In addition, the names will be chosen by President Joko Widodo. “The president will choose 7 to be sworn in,” he said. Former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on the National Commission for People with Disabilities (KND) to play an active role in accelerating the implementation of the grand vision for people with disabilities. KND must ensure that people with disabilities are not left behind in the service programs provided by the government. “I hope that the presence of the Disability Commission will be an important step in accelerating the implementation of our grand vision for people with disabilities. There should not be a single disabled person left behind from the various service programs. provided by the government, “Jokowi said on the Indonesian Ministry of Social Affairs Youtube channel at the height of Disability Day. International 2020 & Disabilities, Thursday (3/12). Jokowi also called on local government ministries to take an active role in synchronizing data on people with disabilities at the national level. People with disabilities should also be involved in the production of documents. “Involve people with disabilities in the development of documents in the form of action plans and regional action plans and oversee their implementation so that all action plans work effectively and benefit people with disabilities,” said Jokowi. [yan]







