Joanna Blythman: We must never accept another lockdown





BORIS Johnson is as slippery as an eel. He changes terrain several times. Never follow him into battle as he will defect to the other side before you can line up behind him.

But even by his forked standards, Johnston’s statement on Tuesday that the reduction in Covid cases and deaths “was not achieved by vaccination” but by lockdown was breathtaking. He told us the opposite a few days earlier: “The best thing to do is to vaccinate our population, to get everyone out to receive the vaccine, that’s the essential and that’s what I would advocate, number one. .

So his explosive statement questioning the effectiveness of mass vaccination is a quick turnaround, a slap in the face for millions of people who trusted his advice, and perhaps the most outrageous example to date of the way this man is constantly changing goals. READ MORE: I treasure Line of Duty because it exercises your brain Johnson and his omnipotent and irresponsible SAGE Star Chamber advisers evangelized vaccination to us as the silver bullet that would give us the keys to freedom and normal life. Indeed, Johnson seemed so convinced of the crucial importance of vaccines that he threatened those who did not want or could not be vaccinated by coercion, in the form of mandatory vaccine passports. So why has Johnson cooled off the vaccination now? We know he gets bored easily, has only a superficial mastery of his memory, and changes gears when presented in irritating detail that contradicts his statements “as a whole”. Could the reason be the issues that are currently emerging with Covid vaccines? An increasing number of countries have suspended, limited or, in the case of Denmark, stopped the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The European Medicines Agency agreed that blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of it. A UK trial of this vaccine in children has been halted as a precaution. Johnson and Johnson have delayed the rollout of its vaccine in Europe after U.S. health agencies called for a hiatus while investigating incidents of blood clots. Also in the United States, the National Institutes of Health is studying why some people have had allergic reactions, including severe anaphylactic shock, after receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Advice on the suitability of Covid vaccines during pregnancy and for nursing mothers is not vague enough. The UK government’s Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) says the Pfizer vaccine, for example, should only be considered during pregnancy “when the potential benefits outweigh the potential risks to the mother. and the fetus ”. Given that the risk of Covid for young women and babies is minimal, it is entirely understandable that expectant mothers would refuse it. Emerging concerns in the United States about possible menstrual side effects from vaccines and possible long-term fertility issues are causing more frowning among young women who wonder whether or not they should have a tooth. On March 28, the United Kingdom had recorded, as part of the government Yellow Card program, a not insignificant number of suspected adverse reactions to Covid vaccines reported by members of the public or healthcare professionals: 43,491 for the Pfizer vaccine and 116,162 for the AstraZeneca. a. Many of these side effects were not significant. Others weren’t. They included cases where the person died shortly after vaccination: 302 and 472 reports for the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines respectively. The MHRA assures us that this “temporal association with vaccination does not indicate a link between vaccination and reported deaths”. Death in the days following a vaccination is a coincidence, we must infer from this. Meanwhile, the Covid virus mortality statistics have been pulled together on an entirely different basis. Any death within 28 days of a positive Covid test was recorded as a Covid death, even if the person in question died in a traffic accident or had a heart attack. And now guess what? Another U-turn. The latest figures from the Bureau of National Statistics reveal that 23% of recorded coronavirus deaths are from people who died “with” the virus rather than “from” it. In other words, although they tested positive for Covid, it was not the main cause of their death. So it appears that the UK Covid death statistics have been inflated either by accident or intention. We could still see these latest downward revised mortality figures as government guidelines on death registration come under closer scrutiny. As it stands, a truer tally appears to be around 95,000 deaths, not the 127,000 oft-cited. Watch how the “facts” and supposedly reliable numbers behind Johnson’s Covid story don’t add up. But is the effectiveness of the lockdown, his currently preferred strategy, beyond question? Not according to Simon Wood, professor of statistics at the University of Edinburgh. He’s been running the numbers for the last three locks. They show deadly Covid infections were decreasing before each lockdown was imposed. Sweden also saw its daily infection rate start to drop only a day or two after the UK, he points out, even though the country has not locked in. Indeed, the death trend in Sweden is surprisingly similar to that of the UK. The difference is that the Swedish economy is not destroyed like ours. Professor Tim Spector, creator of the Zoe Covid app, also agrees that the lockdown is not the main reason for the drop in cases. Farmers and foodies will pay the price for a misguided rush for ‘fake meat’ Strict lockdowns do not reduce the death toll, as Peru’s quasi-military lockdown shows, but the high Covid death rate. And reading this, millions of Americans in the states of Florida, Texas, Georgia, South Dakota, South Carolina and Mississippi go about their daily lives, hugging loved ones, enjoying a game of baseball, socializing in the crowd, mostly unmasked. . These states do not have lockdown restrictions, but their Covid numbers have dropped significantly. Professor Wood asks: “While the lockdowns were not essential in turning the tide of the epidemic, the question remains whether they were worth the collateral damage.” The answer is no. Among the non-pharmaceutical tools we have to fight respiratory viruses, the lockouts are brutal and of questionable utility. Yet in the hands of junk bullies like Boris Johnson and Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, who jump to "Big Reset" the air of their business leaders at the World Economic Forum, they become terrifyingly destructive weapons to oppress us. We must never accept another lockdown.







