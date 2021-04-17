French mosque subsidy dropped in row of ‘foreign interference’





A general view shows the construction site of the Eyyub Sultan Mosque in Strasbourg, France on April 12, 2021 Reuters

Public money, nearly $ 3 million, was to go to the Islamic Confederation Milli Gorus, a pan-European movement for the Turkish diaspora A controversial plan to use public money to build a mosque in Strasbourg was blocked on Friday after Turkish supporters of the project abandoned their request for a grant. The setback came after Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin accused the city in eastern France, led by Green Mayor Jeanne Barseghian, of supporting “foreign interference” on French soil with a planned grant for the mosque. The public money, nearly $ 3 million, was to go to the Islamic Confederation Milli Gorus (CMIG), a pan-European movement for the Turkish diaspora. But in a letter published in Latest News from Alsace, a regional newspaper, Barseghian said the group had now abandoned its grant application due to a “need to shore up its funding plan.” Despite an earlier vote in favor of the payment in principle, the city “would therefore not pay, as things stand, a subsidy for the continued construction of the mosque”. She said the grant had always been conditional on the CMIG signing a new anti-extremism charter championed by President Emmanuel Macron, which the organization had refused to do. Two other Muslim confederations active in France have also refused to sign the charter which is part of the government’s attempts to suppress Islamic extremism, accused of a series of terrorist attacks in France since 2015. Macron wants the groups to commit in writing to renounce “political Islam” and to respect French law. The government also drafted a bill that would require Muslim groups to declare significant foreign funding and give the state increased powers to stop speech deemed to propagate hatred or violence. Relations between France and Turkey have been battered by disputes over conflicts over Libya, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, and Turkish accusations of Islamophobia in France. Macron also warned of possible Turkish interference in the French presidential election next year. “I am delighted that these two and a half million euros do not finance an association for the promotion of political Islam,” Deputy Interior Minister Marlene Schiappa told LCI television channel on Friday. She added that Milli Gorus’ alleged ties to the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his refusal to sign the charter were not in themselves grounds for outright banning the organization. Darmanin last month asked the highest regional government representative, Josiane Chevalier, to file a complaint with the administrative court to stop the subsidy to the Strasbourg mosque. Mayor Barseghian then replied that the funds would be conditional on Milli Gorus presenting both a solid financing plan and “a reaffirmation of the values ​​of the Republic”. Chevalier told AFP on Friday that she would still ask the city of Strasbourg to confirm that the grant had been officially and legally withdrawn. The CMIG said it refused to sign the charter because it was not allowed to participate fully in its development and because it was not responding to the Turkish government or pursuing any Islamist agenda.







