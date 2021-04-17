Politics
NCP leader demands removal of PM Modi’s photo from COVID vaccination certificate
Blasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the growing number of Covid cases and deaths across the country, Maharashtra Minister and NCP chief Nawab Malik said on Saturday that while the vaccination certificates bore the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the death certificates of COVID victims should also bear his image.
He further said that if the prime minister wanted to take credit for the vaccination, he would also have to take responsibility for deaths from COVID.
“The way PM Modi’s photo is affixed to vaccination certificates; we demand that PM’s photo also be affixed to death certificates. If they take credit for the COVID19 vaccination, then they will have to also take responsibility for deaths, ”said the NCP official told ANI.
“As the number of COVID cases increases in the country, the number of deaths is also increasing on a large scale. The way the videos are going viral shows that burial sites are running out of space to accommodate the dead and people are lining up. The Center is responsible for the current situation that has arisen due to the circumstances and it cannot escape from responding to it, ”added Malik.
Speaking about the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, Malik said, “Voting is underway for the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. Looking at the COVID situation, we would like to ask voters to maintain social distancing while casting their Votes. Get out of your house, vote for the candidate of your choice and strengthen democracy. “
Voting for the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly ballot began on Saturday amid heightened security. Voting is underway in a total of 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman in the fifth phase. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women, are vying for phase V.
Meanwhile, India reported its highest peak in COVID-19 cases on record in a single day with more than 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry. Union Health, Saturday.
In the past 24 hours, 1,341 COVID-related deaths have been reported in the country, bringing the death toll to 1,75,649. As many as 2,346,692 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India over the past few years. last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases increased to 1,45,26,609.
The number of active cases amounts to 16.79,740.
In the past 24 hours, 1,23,354 people have recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,26.71,220.
This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.
