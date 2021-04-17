Hong Kong Democrats Prison





A Hong Kong court this week confirmed what everyone has known for months: If you publicly challenge Beijing, you will be sent to jail. On Friday, nine people accused of organizing or joining an unauthorized protest were sentenced to prison terms ranging from eight to 18 months. Four of them, including Martin Lee, 82, founder of the Hong Kong Democratic Movement, received suspended sentences. The best-known convict is Jimmy Lai, owner, editor and writer of Apple Daily, who is a frequent critic of China. Mr. Lai also has a following abroad, which particularly bothers the Communist Party leadership. Two months ago, Xia Baolong, Beiings’ point of reference for Hong Kong affairs, gave a speech mentioning Mr. Lai by name, accusing him of extremely notorious acts and making it clear that, of the In Beijing’s opinion, he should be severely punished according to the law. . It is not surprising that the judge in the case obliged by sentencing Mr. Lai to a long term of 12 months. Most of the charges against those on trial involved a peaceful march for democracy on August 18, 2019 that drew as many as 1.7 million Hong Kong people. The punishment is part of Beijing’s campaign to crush the Hong Kong democratic movement. As Mr Xia said, only the patriots should rule Hong Kongi.e., Only those who are willing to make an offer from Beijing. Mr. Lais’ trials are not over. Deprived of bail, he faces further charges related to the unpopular national security law that China asked Hong Kong to implement last year. The government added new security charges on Friday that could mean a life sentence for the 72-year-old publisher. During his first call with Chinese President Xi Jinping in February, President Biden referred to China’s crackdown on Hong Kong as one of the many areas in which the United States challenges Chinese behavior. But the truth is that China paid little price on the international stage for breaking its treaty with Britain which guaranteed Hong Kong autonomy until 2047.

