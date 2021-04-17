Invest in stock markets





Funding a student’s education can completely transform their life and that of their family. Only 6-10% of the Pakistani population hold a university degree. This is why maximum investment from the state to provide funds and scholarships for competent students to continue their studies is important.

The recent government initiatives in this regard are a good first step – Imran Khan has announced the allocation of 27.93 billion rupees to a nationwide scholarship program. The Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship will be implemented at 129 public sector universities across the country. The Prime Minister has pledged that the federal government will spend Rs 5.5 billion annually on 70,000 scholarships.

70,000 scholarships mean that an additional 70,000 students will be able to pursue higher education. This is a long-term investment by the government because the more success stories this program emerges, the more people will encourage higher education. It is also helpful for the government to target middle and undergraduate programs, given that middle school has one of the highest dropout rates.

While the initial allocation and announcement paved the way for a good job, the government must now keep its promise. HEC has seen a lot of controversy this year and its organization is in disarray. The effectiveness of this program will be impacted by the internal struggles of HEC.

There are several scholarship programs, the funding of which has been squandered due to poor human resource development – out of more than 8,000 scholarships available, less than 500 have been awarded by the current administration.

The US-Pakistan Knowledge Corridor Doctoral Fellowship Program was supposed to send 1,500 scholarships for doctoral studies to top US universities, but only 100 scholarships were awarded. Likewise, only 40 post-docs were awarded out of the 1,000 approved.

Poor planning, infighting and red tape can seriously sabotage this scholarship scheme, like others before, which will only further hurt the already weak motivation for higher education in the country. The government must maintain an adequate monitoring and balancing system to ensure that this initiative is deployed in a fair and efficient manner.

