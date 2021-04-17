Heru Cipto Nugroho: President Joko Widodo’s cabinet reshuffle must prioritize people’s interests





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo is said to be on the verge of reshuffling the cabinet to replace a number of ministers. Social and political observer (Sospol) Heru Cipto Nugroho said the cabinet reshuffle was the prerogative of President Jokowi. But Heru suggested that the minister’s reshuffle not only for political interests, but should be based on the interests of the people. Heru Cipto Nugroho hopes that President Jokowi will listen to the positive suggestions of the various elements of society concerned and immediately change ministers. According to him, the cabinet reshuffle would place people who match the experts in their posts. “President Jokowi must be more selective besides choosing ministers who are qualified in their fields, they must also meet the wishes of the Indonesian people,” Heru said in Jakarta on Saturday (17/4/20210). Heru Cipto Nugroho also highlighted the President’s special staff, made up of the millennial generation. “I think they are more than enough, they are special millennium staff or have no job, for the benefit of the people, so I hope President Jokowi cuts them off immediately, because I don’t think that their existence is too important. in the palace. “said Heru Cipto Nugroho In addition, Heru encouraged President Jokowi to focus on the Ministry of Economy, especially finding solutions related to the debt which has reached tens of trillions. Meanwhile, domestic economic growth has not been stable. “In my opinion, President Jokowi should replace all his ministers of the economic sector, because he held the post of Minister of Economy for almost 7 years, but the performance of the Ministry of Economy in the economic growth of the ‘Indonesia is always standard, on the contrary, it tends to be slow,’ he said. Heru Cipto Nugroho also explained the name of the minister who he said deserved to be replaced. “As I said earlier, the posts of KSP and his subordinates must be replaced immediately because yesterday created a political sensation and the Minister of Education must be replaced by more specific people,” Heru said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos