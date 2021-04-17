Trump rape accuser asks court to keep libel case alive





E. Jean Carroll

Photographer: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

A former New York council columnist who says Donald Trump defamed her when he denied raping her two decades ago has urged a federal appeals court to dismiss the former president’s claim according to which he was protected from his trial because he was a government employee at the time of his filing.

E. Jean Carroll has asked the United States Court of Appeals in Manhattan to uphold a trial judge’s finding that the prosecution is not blocked by a federal law that protects government employees from lawsuits related to their work. The US Department of Justice under Trump backed his argument before losing reelection, and the Biden administration did not weigh in.

“Trump has repeatedly tried and failed to get my trial started,” Carroll said in an emailed statement. “I have no doubts that the Second Circuit will make it clear that no president, including Donald Trump, can safely get away with maliciously defaming a woman he has sexually assaulted.

Carroll tried to advance the legal process of exchanging information in the case, including filing Trump and obtaining a DNA sample from him. It’s one of the many legal threats Trump faces after his failed second term candidacy, including a similar prosecution from former “Apprentice” candidate Summer Zervos, who also claims Trump has him. defamed by denying having groped and forcibly kissed her.

The Zervos case got back on track in March after New York’s highest court agreed the case should continue now that the former reality TV host is no longer president.

Trump has denied the claims of the two women.

Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a filing Friday night that Trump launched a series of “vicious personal attacks” on Carroll in 2019 when she went public with her claim that Trump had raped her in the locker room at a department store in Manhattan in the 1990s. His remarks about Carroll are not considered presidential duties under the law, the attorney said.

Trump “hinted that she was too ugly to be raped; that she had wrongly accused other men of sexual assault; and that she had made up her story for money, or to sell books, or to advance a political plot. None of this was true, ”Kaplan said. The former president “knew what he was doing when he embarked on a libel rampage intended to crush her – to punish her and retaliate – for daring to reveal his decades-old crime.”

Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg

Trump’s attorney, Marc Kasowitz, did not immediately respond to a request for comment emailed after midnight Friday.

The appeals court will determine whether Trump qualified as a government employee under the Westfall Act of 1988, which protects federal workers from personal prosecution for actions related to their official duties. The court will also decide whether Trump was acting within the scope of his duties when he made the allegedly defamatory remarks about Carroll.

Trump in June 2019 told reporters, “I will say it with great respect: number one, she’s not my type. Number two, that never happened. It never happened. “

Trump in January argued that his comments about Carroll stemmed from his “public response to allegations challenging his suitability for duty.”

If the court sides with Trump, the United States will be replaced by the former president as the defendant in the lawsuit. This case would then be dismissed because the government cannot be sued for libel.

The Justice Department can weigh in again now that Trump has stepped down, but it is not certain that the Biden administration will accept Carroll’s arguments on the law. The Westfall Act has already been applied to other presidents in litigation, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, but under very different circumstances. The new administration may also want to use the law to protect a president and argue that Trump’s specific comments on Carroll were part of his official duties.

“Just a week before President Biden’s inauguration, Trump’s private attorneys and the DOJ joined forces to argue on appeal that when Trump called me a liar too ugly to be raped, he was sort of presidential Carroll said in his statement. “It’s offensive to me. It is offensive to victims of sexual assault everywhere. Hope this is offensive to the Justice Department under President Biden. “

The case is Carroll v. Trump, 20-cv-07311, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

