UK urged to ban travel to India for variant as Johnson continues journey

India is expected to be placed on the government’s red list of hotel quarantine countries due to the terribly disturbing variant of the coronavirus first discovered in the South Asian country, an expert has warned.

Professor Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College, said on Friday he was concerned the variant might escape Boris Johnson’s track record.

Public Health England (PHE) reported that 73 cases of the B.1.617 variant, first detected in India, were found in England, along with four cases in Scotland.

It is currently designated as a variant under study (VUI) rather than a variant of concern (VOC), like the Manaus (Brazil) or South Africa Covid-19 variants.

Prof Altmann said he believes the Indian variant is likely to be turned into a VOC because it has properties that make it more elusive to current vaccines and more transmissible.

I think we should be worried about it terribly, he told BBC Radio 4s PM.

They [VOC] are things that can sabotage our escape plan the most at the moment and give us a third wave. They are worrying.

He added that he found it mystifying that India was not already on the UK’s red list for travel.

People who have stayed in Red List countries within 10 days of attempting to enter the UK are refused entry, unless they are of UK or Irish nationality or have UK residency rights.

British or Irish nationals, or those with UK residency rights, can return from these countries but must self-isolate in a quarantine hotel for 10 days.

When asked why India had not been put on the Red List despite the growing number of cases, Downing Street said the situation was constantly being reviewed.

No 10 also insisted that the prime ministers’ planned trip to India later this month will continue, despite concerns about the variant.

We have said the schedule will be slightly shorter than it would have been, and you can expect most of its schedule to take place on Monday April 26, a Downing Street spokesperson told the journalists.

As you would expect, safety is obviously important and a priority for us on this trip, which is why we will make sure all elements of the visit are secured by Covid.

Meanwhile, Labor has said the blame for the Indian variant making its way to the UK clearly lies with the UK government.

Ministers have been repeatedly warned that failure to introduce a comprehensive hotel quarantine policy will expose us to variants of Covid, said Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow Home Secretary.

According to PHE, the variant includes a number of mutations, including E484Q, L452R and P681R.

The 484 spike protein has been associated with the Manaus and South African variants, with the E484K mutation resulting in weaker neutralization by antibodies in laboratory experiments, but the specific E484Q mutation is different and still subject to investigation.

Laboratory studies suggest that the L452R mutation may reduce antibody binding to the virus, especially in combination with other mutations, PHE added.

