Politics
UK urged to ban travel to India for variant as Johnson continues journey
India is expected to be placed on the government’s red list of hotel quarantine countries due to the terribly disturbing variant of the coronavirus first discovered in the South Asian country, an expert has warned.
Professor Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College, said on Friday he was concerned the variant might escape Boris Johnson’s track record.
Public Health England (PHE) reported that 73 cases of the B.1.617 variant, first detected in India, were found in England, along with four cases in Scotland.
It is currently designated as a variant under study (VUI) rather than a variant of concern (VOC), like the Manaus (Brazil) or South Africa Covid-19 variants.
Prof Altmann said he believes the Indian variant is likely to be turned into a VOC because it has properties that make it more elusive to current vaccines and more transmissible.
I think we should be worried about it terribly, he told BBC Radio 4s PM.
They [VOC] are things that can sabotage our escape plan the most at the moment and give us a third wave. They are worrying.
He added that he found it mystifying that India was not already on the UK’s red list for travel.
People who have stayed in Red List countries within 10 days of attempting to enter the UK are refused entry, unless they are of UK or Irish nationality or have UK residency rights.
British or Irish nationals, or those with UK residency rights, can return from these countries but must self-isolate in a quarantine hotel for 10 days.
When asked why India had not been put on the Red List despite the growing number of cases, Downing Street said the situation was constantly being reviewed.
No 10 also insisted that the prime ministers’ planned trip to India later this month will continue, despite concerns about the variant.
We have said the schedule will be slightly shorter than it would have been, and you can expect most of its schedule to take place on Monday April 26, a Downing Street spokesperson told the journalists.
As you would expect, safety is obviously important and a priority for us on this trip, which is why we will make sure all elements of the visit are secured by Covid.
Meanwhile, Labor has said the blame for the Indian variant making its way to the UK clearly lies with the UK government.
Ministers have been repeatedly warned that failure to introduce a comprehensive hotel quarantine policy will expose us to variants of Covid, said Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow Home Secretary.
According to PHE, the variant includes a number of mutations, including E484Q, L452R and P681R.
The 484 spike protein has been associated with the Manaus and South African variants, with the E484K mutation resulting in weaker neutralization by antibodies in laboratory experiments, but the specific E484Q mutation is different and still subject to investigation.
Laboratory studies suggest that the L452R mutation may reduce antibody binding to the virus, especially in combination with other mutations, PHE added.
Additional reports by the PA
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]