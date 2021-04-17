Trump followers create first U.S. caucus to promote unique Anglo-Saxon ideas





We will end wars, stop illegal immigration and promote fair trade for American workers, said Gaetz, who has denied all allegations made against him.

A seven-page document that exposes the political positions of the caucus includes nativist language and perpetuates the lie that there was widespread fraud and corruption in the 2020 election. According to the document, the group says it seeks to do so. advancing the legacy of former President Donald Trump, which means stepping on his feet and sacrificing sacred cows for the good of the American nation.

In a section on immigration, the paper describes the United States as a place with uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions and argues that societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en masse into a country, in particular without institutional support for assimilation. and an expansive welfare state to bail them out if they don’t contribute positively to the country.

Representatives for Greene and Gosar did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Appeared on Friday to oppose the formation of the caucus, although he did not call it or its members by name.

America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and that success is earned through honest and hard work. It’s not based on identity, race or religion, McCarthy tweeted. The Republican Party is Lincoln’s party and the party of more opportunity for all Americans not the whistles of nativist dogs.

Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), The third-largest Republican House leader, and Republican Adam Kinzinger (Illinois), one of Trump’s most vocal critics in the GOP, also denounced what the caucus represented.

Republicans believe in equal opportunity, freedom and justice for all. We teach our children the values ​​of tolerance, decency and moral courage, Cheney tweeted. Racism, nativism and anti-Semitism are bad. History teaches that we all have an obligation to confront and reject such malicious hatred.

Kinzinger called for everyone who joins the caucus to be stripped of their committee assignments in Congress.

Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) Disagreed on Feb.24 over former President Donald Trump’s role in the Republican Party. (The Washington Post)

The formation of the America First Caucus and McCarthy and Cheney’s response illustrate the growing polarization within the GOP between those who embraced Trump as party leader and those who tried to distance themselves from the former president. McCarthy in particular has tried to straddle the two factions, criticizing some of Trump’s actions while trying not to alienate his supporters.

The ideas set out in the America First Caucus document indicate how far right some Republican lawmakers on the far right stand and feel comfortable expressing such views openly. The document calls for all immigration to be suspended, saying such breaks are “absolutely essential to assimilate newcomers and eliminate those who could not or refused to abandon their old loyalties and dive headfirst into mainstream American society.

Regarding infrastructure, the caucus calls for the construction of roads, bridges and buildings that reflect the architectural, technical and aesthetic value befitting the descendants of European architecture, in which public infrastructure must be utilitarian as well as amazingly classic beauty, worthy of a world power. and source of freedom.

The caucus also criticizes U.S. foreign aid, calls the coronavirus restrictions an overreaction, and suggests that the country’s education system is actively hostile to the civic and cultural assimilation necessary for a strong nation.

“As an immigrant, I served on active duty in the US military to defend your right to say stupid things. What makes America great is that we don’t judge you based on your lineage, we look at your character, Rep. Ted Lieu (D- California) tweeted.

Lieu said they could take their nativist rhetoric and push it.

