Rape accused asks court to keep defamation case pending





In 2020, E. Jean Carroll published an account accusing Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman locker room in the mid-1990s. The former Elle columnist sued Trump for libel after making comments denying the having sexually assaulted. A judge ruled that Trump was not acting in a presidential capacity when he made the comments. See more stories on the Insider business page.

An American journalist who accused former President Donald Trump of defaming her after denying sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s has urged federal courts to keep the lawsuit alive, Bloomberg reported.

E. Jean Carroll has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals in Manhattan to uphold a judge’s finding that Trump was not acting within his tenure as president when he defamed her, he said. she stated in a Substack article on Friday night.

Last summer, the former Elle columnist made headlines when she published an account accusing Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman locker room in the mid-1990s.

The former president initially defended the case as an individual. The Justice Department then attempted to substitute the United States for Trump in the case, arguing that Carroll’s lawsuit was in fact against a federal worker and not a private citizen.

Last October, a federal judge dismissed the Justice Department’s efforts to replace Trump as a defendant and opened up the possibility of Trump being personally sued over the matter.

Read more: Meet Donald Trump’s Next Enemies: The 15 New York Prosecutors and Investigators Ready to Ward off the Ex-President from Historic Civil and Criminal Investigations

In January, Trump’s Justice Department appealed the ruling and argued that the former president should not be forced to defend himself as an individual in the libel lawsuit.

“Trump has tried and failed several times to get my trial started.” Carroll wrote in the Substack post.

“Last fall he brought in his Justice Department and tried to have it thrown out in federal court. He lost. Then, just a week before President Biden’s inauguration, Trump’s private attorneys and The DOJ joined forces to argue on appeal that when Trump called me a liar too ugly to be raped, he was sort of presidential, ”she continued.

Carroll went on to say that the claim that Trump made the comments in an official capacity was “offensive” to her, to victims of sexual assault and, hopefully, to President Joe Biden.

“I have no doubts that the Second Circuit will make it clear that no president, including Donald Trump, can safely get away with maliciously defaming a woman he has sexually assaulted,” Carroll added.

Trump denied the allegations, said she was trying to “sell a book” and claimed he had never met the woman. Carroll then posted photos of them at a party together.

In refuting these claims, Trump also appeared to insult the journalist on her appearance.

E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) April 17, 2021

The appeals court will now determine whether Trump was acting as a federal employee and whether he was acting within his office when he made the offensive comments, Bloomberg said.

It is the latest addition to the long list of legal issues facing the former president.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos