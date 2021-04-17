PH to become ‘Chinese satellite’ by allowing forays into WPS – Manila Bulletin





Opposition Senator Leila de Lima said the Philippines could become another Chinese satellite if President Duterte and the military do not oppose the incursion of Chinese ships into the Western Philippine Sea (WPS). Senator Leila de Lima (PHOTO FROM MANILA BULLETIN FILE) De Lima hit out at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for allegedly supporting the Duterte administration’s “crawl past China policy”. “While everyone in the world, including China’s own generals, warn Xi Jinping that he is trying too hard to take on the United States and the Philippines in the WPS, Taiwan in the Strait and Japan in the East China Sea, all at the same time and without any allies or friends (except Duterte), AFP still thinks it is worth continuing to support Dutertes’ policy of crawling in front of China ”, She declared in her last dispatch. For some reason, AFP has completely accepted the story sold by local pro-China opportunists that the future of the country and region depends on China as the sun supposedly sets over the US Empire in the Pacific, she added. The detained senator argued that China “remains alone in the world,” citing that other nations are also sending ships to the South China Sea to send a message that they will not allow its invasion into their territories. De Lima said Duterte should “rehabilitate” AFP to better answer the national security issue. “Because our country has only one AFP which will defend us against China. Either that or we start to accept our fate in this region as just another of the Chinese satellites after Laos and Cambodia, she said. The National Task Force for the Western Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported on Tuesday April 13 that at least 240 Chinese vessels were hanging around the Pagkakaisa Shoals and Pag-asa Islands, including those that remained moored at the reef. Julian Felipe. Last month, some 220 Chinese vessels were spotted swarming at Juan Felipe Reef, which lies well within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and on the continental shelf. In response, AFP said it would increase its patrols in the WPS to assert Philippine sovereignty, while admitting the need for more air and naval assets to cover the entire area. While his defense and foreign secretaries openly condemned the incursions of Chinese militia ships into the WPS, Duterte remained silent on the matter. His spokesperson, Harry Roque, instead argued that his “diplomatic initiatives” were not covered by freedom of information. Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Sec. Albert del Rosario had also expressed the fear that the Philippines would become a “subject of China” if they continued to tolerate Beijing’s “duplicity and brutality”.



