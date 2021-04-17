Haryana Deputy CM urges PM Modi to resume talks with protesting farmers

Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to resume talks with farmers who were protesting the Center’s three agricultural laws.

Chautala further said a team of three to four ministers could resume discussion with farmers who have camped at Delhi’s borders for more than 100 days.

“I would like to draw your kind attention to the fact that our ‘Annadattas’ are on the Delhi border roads fussing over three agricultural laws recently enacted by the central government. It is worrying that such unrest continues for over a hundred days, ”Chautala wrote in the letter.

Chautala said he believes every problem has a solution through mutual discussions.

“The earlier discussion between the central government and the farmers’ union provided some solutions to the concerns raised by Samyukt Morcha.

“In this regard, a team composed of three to four senior cabinet ministers can lead the delegation for the resumption of discussions with the farmers in order to reach an amicable conclusion on this issue,” he wrote in his letter of April 15.

The Deputy Chief Minister wrote the letter days after the letter from State Interior Minister Anil Vij to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, saying that talks with the peasants should take over to solve the problem.

Vij had said he was concerned that large numbers of farmers were sitting at the Haryana borders amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have camped at three border points in Delhi – Singhu, Tikri (along the Haryana) and Ghazipur – demanding l repeal of the three agricultural laws adopted by the Center in September last year.

The Center says new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops.

Farmers protesting, however, say the laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system and leave them at the mercy of big business.