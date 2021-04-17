Indian variant of Covid could sabotage roadmap as UK cases decline





The Indian coronavirus mutation could ‘sabotage’ the UK’s march to freedom, a leading scientist has warned, despite the lockdown and vaccination schedule leading to cases plummeting to a seven-month low.

Covid-19 infections across the UK have fallen to the lowest level since the fall, according to the latest figures.

But an immunology professor called on Britain to be wary of a third wave after 77 cases of another potentially destructive vaccine mutation were recorded nationwide. Public Health England (PHE) reported that 73 cases of the B.1.617 variant, first discovered in India, were found, while four more cases were identified in Scotland. Danny Altmann of Imperial College said that as a result, those arriving in the country from India should be subject to a hotel quarantine if the UK is to rule out variants that could delay plans to easing of the Prime Minister’s lockdown. But despite the warnings, Downing Street insisted that Boris Johnson’s trip to India later this month – his first major international visit since reaching a Brexit trade deal with Brussels – will continue. It comes as the group that advises ministers on vaccine deployment recommended that pregnant women be offered a Covid-19 vaccine at the same time as the rest of the population. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) had previously recommended that injections of Covid-19 be offered to pregnant women only when their risk of exposure to the virus is high, such as health workers, or if a woman has underlying health problems. The development has coincided with a continuing decline in coronavirus infections in Britain. According to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), around one in 480 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week of April 10 – the lowest figure since the week of September 19 of the ‘last year. Infection rates in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have followed a similar downward trend in numbers, according to ONS data. But falling infection levels across the UK have marked a contrast to rising rates of cases in other parts of the world. World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said coronavirus rates around the world were “of concern” as India recorded more than 217,000 daily cases on Friday, pushing its total since the start of the pandemic to more than 14.2 million. Professor Altmann said the discovery of the Indian variant in the UK should justify India being placed on the UK’s ‘red list’. Pregnant women should be offered a Covid-19 vaccine along with the rest of the population, the JCVI said (Yui Mok / PA) Officials have designated its version as a variant under investigation (VUI) rather than a variant of concern (VOC), such as the Manaus (Brazil) or South African variants. But Prof Altmann said he suspected the Indian mutation would turn into a variant of concern because it has properties that allow it to evade currently offered coronavirus vaccines, such as the South African variant, and was more transmissible. , similar to the California version of Covid. “I think we should be terribly worried about it,” he told the BBC. “They (worrying variants) are the things that can sabotage our escape plan the most at the moment and give us a third wave. They are worrying. “ (PA graphics) Professor Altmann said he found it “mystifying” and “slightly confusing” that those coming from India were not required to stay in a hotel. The country is currently not on the government’s “red list” for travel, which sees people who have stayed in these countries in the previous 10 days have been denied entry to the UK. British or Irish nationals, or people with UK residency rights, can return from Red List countries, but must self-isolate in a quarantine hotel for 10 days. The No.10 said Mr Johnson’s visit to India “still takes place later this month” but, as already announced this week, would be “slightly shorter” than the original four-day trip planned, the Most meetings should be single day. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still planning to visit India this month, according to No.10 (Finnbarr Webster / PA) A Downing Street spokesperson said the government’s red list of travel-ban countries was “constantly reviewed” when asked why India was not on it. Meanwhile, the JCVI, which advises ministers on the prioritization for the deployment, said there were “no specific safety issues” identified with “any brand of Covid-19 vaccines” in relation to with pregnancy. JCVI said data from the United States showed that about 90,000 pregnant women had received vaccines, mainly the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, “without any safety concerns being raised.” As a result, the committee said it had indicated that it was “best” for pregnant women in the UK to be offered these two vaccines when available.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos