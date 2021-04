China will maintain its commitments on the fight against global warming. This is what Chinese President Xi Jinping said this Friday evening, April 16, to the German Chancellor and to the French President. Phone call three the llyse a few days from the top of the earth initiative organized this year by the United States.

With our correspondent Pkin, Stephane Lagarde China’s long march of carbon commitments will likely be longer and more difficult than that of Mao’s soldiers. But Pkin always keeps his word and committed to building an economy green low carbon. These words from Chinese President Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel are not new. They are reminded each time he is questioned on the climate issue, with concrete elements: the Head of State’s commitment last year to achieve zero carbon by 2060, construction of a new green and high tech administrative capitalin a China already champion of hydroelectric dams, wind turbines and solar panels. But also, and this is less recalled, in a country where Chinese megacities are still largely dependent on coal plants that were restarted last year, and whose industry continues to finance and export its technology, particularly to Africa. Read also: Chinese President Xi Jinping against EU carbon tax project No question of accelerating the movement Pkin will send a positive message during the summit of the earth, thus confided the Chinese vice-minister of foreign affairs the agency Associated Press. But there is no question of accelerating the movement, as the Europeans in particular wish. No new proposals which, according to the Chinese authorities, would not correspond to the realities and to the energy needs of the country of the billion and a half. In this regard, Xi Jinping informed the French and German leaders that the fight against climate change is an enterprise shared by all mankind and should not be used as a currency for geopolitical ends or as a pretext to attack other countries or erect trade barriers.These are almost the same words as those used by Chinese diplomacy in the fight against Covid-19 and the investigation into the origins of the pandemic, and a warning barely veiled Washington’s attention. During this phone call with Paris and Berlin, the Chinese president also let it be known that his country had accepted theKigali amendment to the Montreal Protocol and to strengthen the control of greenhouse gases without CO2, HFCs or hydrofluocarbons used for refrigerators or air conditioners. read also: China opens its carbon market in a country where coal is still king







