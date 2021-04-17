PM Modi to hold COVID review meeting, orders Home Secy to take control amid spike in cases

As the COVID-19 situation worsens across the country, the Home Secretary was tasked with taking charge of the situation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, sources said. According to the sources, PM Modi is set to chair an emergency meeting to review the COVID situation and the vaccination campaign across the country later today. Senior officials from various ministries are expected to attend the meeting. Prime Minister Modi asked Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to review the surge in COVID-19 cases and hold intense discussions with chief secretaries from all states, including those most affected by the second wave of coronavirus, namely Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and UP.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi called to cancel the Kumbh Mela, noting that this would strengthen the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. According to the health ministry, nearly 10 states account for 80% of cases of coronavirus across the country.

Sources have informed that the Home Secretary will also hold a virtual meeting with the chief secretaries every six hours to review the situation. Following the review, the Home Secretary will also issue additional instructions to the additional chief secretaries and DGPs and also review the ongoing vaccination campaign. The center’s interference comes at a time when states are struggling to curb the spread of the virus. Several states have also reported a shortage of Remdesivir, oxygen, beds, ventilators and vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan called Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday and assured him of an ‘adequate and uninterrupted’ supply of medical oxygen and all possible help. . In a tweet, he also informed that 1,121 additional ventilators were being rushed to the state amid the surge in COVID cases. In addition, the health minister said he had discussed other rigorous measures to be taken to contain, monitor and treat cases of COVID.

Meanwhile, a record one-day increase of 234,692 cases and 1,341 deaths brought the number of COVID-19 in India to 145.26609 and the number of deaths from the viral disease to 1.75649, the ministry said on Saturday. of Health. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has passed the 16 lakh mark, ministry data updated at 8 a.m.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th consecutive day, the number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 16.79740 in the country, accounting for 11.56% of its total caseload, while the national recovery rate of COVID-19 has dropped. at 87.23%. The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 1,26.71,220, while the case fatality rate fell further to 1.21%, the data showed.

Center steps up production of Remdesivir

As India faces a shortage of Remdesivir amid surge in COVID-19 cases, the Center on Wednesday gave its nod to manufacturers to ramp up production of the drug used to treat COVID-19 patients . After reviewing the situation with stakeholders on March 12 and 13, the Minister of State (MoS) for Chemicals and Fertilizers Masukh Mandaviya approved the increase in production and supply of Remdesivir and a decrease subsequent to its price.

Appreciating the current production of Remdesivir, the Union Ministry said that the current installed capacity allows the production of nearly 38.80 lakh vials per month. To speed up manufacturing, fast-track approval was granted for seven additional sites with a production capacity of 10 Lakh vials per month to six manufacturers. The Center also said that the production of an additional 30 lakh vials per month of Remdesivir had been aligned. The decisions taken at the high-level meeting are expected to improve the production of said anti-COVID drug by nearly 78 lakh vials / month.

Increase in vaccine production

With the aim of boosting the vaccination process in India, the Center on Friday granted a grant of Rs 65 crore to the manufacturer of COVAXIN – Bharat Biotech to improve its production capacity at its new plant in Bengaluru. In addition, the current installation is multiplied by 6-7 by July, or 6-7 crores of vaccine doses per month. Three other government factories are also receiving grants to increase their production of the indigenous vaccine.

Besides Bharat Biotech, three public sector companies – Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Hyderabad and Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Limited, Bulandshahr have also received grants to improve their production capacity. While Haffkine will produce 20 million doses per month within six months, the other two will produce 10 to 15 million doses per month by August-September 2021. Most states have run out of stocks of COVAXIN, while the Center ensures that other doses are being prepared. .