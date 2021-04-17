Pakistani PM says insulting Mohammed should be the same as denying the Holocaust





Western governments should treat people who insult Prophet Muhammad the same as those who deny the Holocaust, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday.

Speaking after a week of violent protests in Pakistan by a radical Islamist party outraged by the French government’s support for magazines publishing caricatures of Mohammed, Khan said insulting the prophet had hurt Muslims around the world.

“We Muslims have the greatest love and respect for our prophet,” he tweeted.

“We cannot tolerate such disrespect and abuse.”

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) group was banned Thursday after days of violent protests in which four police officers were killed.

The radical party orchestrated a months-long campaign for the expulsion of the French ambassador in protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s defense of the publication of the cartoons.

The French embassy in Islamabad on Thursday recommended that its nationals leave Pakistan, a call that appears to have gone largely ignored.

“I call on Western governments that have banned negative commentary on the Holocaust to use the same standards to penalize those who deliberately spread their hate message against Muslims by abusing our prophet,” Khan tweeted.

Denying the Holocaust is illegal in several European countries – including Germany and France – and offenders can be jailed.

Khan suggested that the government had not banned TLP because it disagreed with TLP’s motivation, but rather with its methods.

“Let me make it clear to people at home and abroad: Our government only took action against the TLP under our anti-terrorism law when it challenged the state’s mandate and used the street violence and attacked the public and the police, ”he said.

“No one can be above the law and the Constitution.”

fox-zz / leg

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos