Taiwan: long-standing tensions simmering in China

The world’s eyes are on China and Taiwan as tensions between the two countries escalate amid ever-growing U.S. involvement.

Taiwan’s sour relationship with China has gained international attention in recent weeks, as the autonomous island complains about China’s near-daily infiltration into its airspace.

Ultimately, the dispute stems from China’s desire for a “peaceful unification” of countries, however, the current president of Taiwan does not seem to share the same sentiment.

Chinese President Xi Jinping previously said China reserves the right to use force if necessary, which the United States has vowed to intervene when necessary.

