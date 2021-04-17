Greece shows no respect to Turkish descendants, says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday condemned Greece’s latest initiative concerning the appointment of the mufti leader and the treatment accorded by Athens to Turkish descendants in Western Thrace.

“Under the Treaty of Lausanne, Greece does not have the right to appoint the Mufti leader of Muslims because Turkey does not have the right to appoint the patriarch in our country,” Erdogan said after attending the ceremony of commemoration of the late Turkish President Turgut Ozal.

“It is not the Greek officials, but our muftis and imams have the right to decide on the mufti leader in Greece,” he added.

He also criticized the way Athens treated the Turkish descendants living in the country, saying that “some 150,000 people of Turkish descent now live in Western Thrace, but Greece is not showing them the respect these citizens deserve” .

He said Turkey has tried to resolve the relationship by negotiating with all Greek governments so far, but none of those efforts have paid off.

The election of muftis is governed by the Treaty of Athens of 1913, a Greco-Ottoman pact implemented by Athens in 1920.

But in 1991, in violation of international law, Greece quashed its treaty law and illegally began appointing muftis.

The muftis appointed by Greece have since usurped the right of jurisdiction of local Muslims in matters of family and inheritance.

The majority of Muslim Turks in Western Thrace do not recognize the muftis appointed by Greece and rightly elect their muftis.

Greece, however, has refused to recognize elected muftis since 1991 and authorities have brought some clerics to justice.