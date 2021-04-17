Donald Trump’s presidency is over. MAGA Rap keeps its legacy alive. – Reason.com





If you don’t pay too much attention to the lyrics, there isn’t much to distinguish the music video for the song “Gun Totin ‘Patriot”, by rappers Bryson Gray and Forgiato Blow, from others in the same genre.

There are the big SUVs, even bigger guns, a healthy contingent of video hoes, a red “Make America Great Again” hat on top of Gray’s head, a realistic dummy of former President Donald Trump in fatigues. military … OK, that’s not the case much like your typical rap video.

Instead, you’re looking at what might be considered the anthem of the niche subgenre (fans and artists alike can claim to be a silent majority) of “MAGA rap,” a collection of Trump-worshiping artists who have come to life in YouTube videos. and Spotify playlists lasting several hours. They only gain popularity after Trump’s failed re-election.

Musically, there is not much to distinguish these MAGA rappers. The rhythms are all pretty generic. The use of autotuning is generous. Instead, it’s the lyrics that really elevate the listening experience.

Your average MAGA rap track sounds like NWA and OANN had a baby. The songs are dense with Trump-world conspiracy theories that only those truly online will know, accompanied by the standard mythology that “45” fans are the real victims of censorship and oppression.

A representative excerpt from “Gun Totin ‘Patriot”:

It’s for free thinkers that you don’t have a membership They’ve freed General Flynn to come out of the cage because he’s innocent Forgive Roger Stone because the world knows he’s innocent We must deport every illegal immigrant Know this MAGA country, tell China we know they try to play us like dummies

Another attraction for the genre is the political context in which this music was created.

Take Forgiato Blow’s track “We Outside” on the artist’s participation in the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that turned into a riot. The music video, also filmed at the rally, features Blow strolling through downtown DC and the Capitol Gardens, lashing out at the antifa and frolicking with fans and compatriots seemingly also struck by the presence. from the rapper that they get annoyed about keeping Trump in the Oval Office.

It’s a ridiculous spectacle made more serious by Blow’s bright red Skittles brand jacket. There is still something seriously threatening and rebellious about the song when you consider the context and the target of the lyrics like us outside, the whole gang outside.

This makes the subgenre controversial, to say the least. Yet that same controversy is perhaps the best thing that MAGA rap has to offer to the genre it came from.

For much of its history, rap and hip-hop have drawn much of their identity and energy from the slaughter of the sacred calves of traditional taste and opinion with songs loaded with themes of violence, drug use and free sex. Today, the same images fail to ruffle the feathers of polite society. Instead, they are adopted by those with power and influence.

NWA’s famous song “Fuck tha Police” was once shocking and offensive enough that the FBI was trying to stop its release.

Today, this same line is practically common. The “defund the police” movement that sprang up in the summer of 2020 has even turned this once clandestine sentiment into a respectable progressive political goal. Cardi B’s near-pornographic single “WAP” has horrified a handful of conservative commentators. It also won a laudatory article in the New York Times.

In this new reality, it seems embracing anything remotely related to right-wing politics is one of the few ways rap artists can spark controversy like before.

This is even true for artists who are by no means conservative. Many people might disagree with the socialist and progressive politics of Killer Mike, half of the rap duo Run the Jewels. Yet it wasn’t until the artist decided to broadcast his opinions on NRATV that people got really upset.

Still, one should not distinguish MAGA’s rap for excessive praise. Much like Trump himself, the rebellious nature of the genre is much more heat than light. Take Blow’s song “Ashli ​​Babbitt”, named after the woman who was shot dead by Capitol Hill police on January 6. She attempts both to publicize the rioters while specifying that Blow himself has not engaged in any specific criminal activity.

“I was on a battlefield,” he says in the song. “I wasn’t in any Capitol, though. I never went up to the Capitol. I was just there to see it with my own eyes.”

“Fuck tha Police,” people might recall, with fewer warnings about the group’s crime.

