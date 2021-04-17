Jokowi wants the city to be more inclusive, open to all citizens





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo called for development city most including so that the city is open to all citizens. It was transmitted Jokowi while delivering remarks at the Indonesian Association of Planning Experts Anniversary, Saturday (4/17/2021). “One thing I ask for careful design is how we build a more inclusive city, open to all citizens,” Jokowi said, quoted by the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube stream on Saturday. Also read: Jokowi: Indonesia must have its own specificity when planning regional Jokowi said the roads should be designed to be comfortable and convenient for pedestrians, cyclists, as well as motorcyclists and motorists to use them. Then the shopping complex should also be designed not only for the upper class, but also mixed with the consumption of the lower class. Apart from that, he also wants a design that combines living quarters and offices so that workers’ accommodation is not too far from their workplace. “How to design a city design that secures the river and makes its citizens love rivers, a house facing the river, for example, can be one of the ways that should be included in the planning,” Jokowi said. Also read: Jokowi wants the Smart City Design of the new capital to be a benchmark for countries around the world In addition, the former mayor of Solo wants land and city planning in Indonesia to have its own specificity, taking into account environmental, social, cultural and economic aspects. “We have to learn from other countries, but we cannot just copy urban and regional planning in other countries,” he said. He added that a well-designed regional and urban planning will contribute to the quality of life of its citizens, the quality of the environment, economic, social and cultural activities, as well as the image of Indonesia in eyes of the international community. Also Read: Jokowi: Planning Is Not Just Designing Buildings, Planning Is About Building A Place To Live

