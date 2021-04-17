Opinion | China’s crackdown on Hong Kong has reached a new level of wickedness





Among those convicted was Martin Lee, 82, sometimes referred to as Hong Kong’s father of democracy, who in decades of peaceful and impeccably civilian activism had never received a criminal conviction. A judge suspended her sentence due to her age and record, as well as that of Margaret Ng, 73, and Albert Ho, 69. But there has been no leniency for Jimmy Lai, 73, the founder of Hong Kong’s most independent and spirited newspaper, Apple Daily. Mr. Lai, who has been jailed since December, has been sentenced to 14 months and, with several other pending cases, could spend the rest of his life in jail. He is vilified in Beijing in particular because of his visits to Washington to promote the cause of democracy in Hong Kong; in the regime’s propaganda, he and Mr. Lee are regularly assaulted for allegedly conspiring with Western forces. Other legendary activists convicted included Lee Cheuk-yan, who for years helped organize the massive candlelight vigils which takes place annually in Hong Kong on the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, and Leung Kwok-hung, popularly known as Long Hair. What this group had in common, besides a passionate commitment to democracy and human rights, was an unwavering strategy to pursue their goals peacefully and through legal channels. It is therefore cruelly ironic that they have been officially accused of participating in and helping to organize a peaceful and legal protest. August 18, 2019, an estimate 1.7 million people turned out to be a rainy day to protest a repressive extradition bill and demand that China keep its promise to allow full democracy in Hong Kong. The event was completely peaceful, but the huge crowd spread through the streets and marched through the financial district, in technical violation of the permit. The story continues under the ad Under this pretext, the initiators of one of the most civilized pro-democracy movements in the world will henceforth be regarded as convicted criminals. The regime’s message is clear: no form of dissent will now be tolerated in Hong Kong, as is not the case in all other Chinese cities. The solemn promise of one country, two systems, under which Hong Kong’s rule of law and freedom of expression were to be preserved until at least 2047, has been dashed. It is a crime that may not be as serious as the genocide the Xi regime is committing against the Muslim population of the Xinjiang region, but it is staggering in its boldness.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos