PM Modi 8 p.m. Covid review meeting Top Officers Ministers of the vaccination pandemic Latest news





Image Source: PTI PM Modi will hold a Covid review meeting today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting at 8 p.m. this evening to review the COVID-19 and vaccination situation in India. Senior officials from various ministries will participate. This will be the third time Prime Minister Modi will chair a meeting to review the Covid situation as the country goes through the second wave of coronavirus. Previously, Prime Minister Modi had interacted with the chief ministers of states, governors to stay vigilant on the pandemic situation. India is currently battling the second wave of coronavirus with daily Covid cases exceeding 2 lakh. State after state is currently focused on increasing the number of beds, medical oxygen, life-saving remdesivir, and immunizations for its citizens. READ ALSO |Increase in bed capacity but lack of oxygen, Remdesivir: Kejriwal on Delhi Covid situation States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal are among the most affected during the current wave of Covid19. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has passed the 16 lakh mark, ministry data updated at 8 a.m. Registering a steady increase for the 38th consecutive day, the number of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, or 11. 56% of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has fallen to 87.23%. The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 1,26.71,220, while the case fatality rate fell further to 1.

21 percent, according to data. READ ALSO |The faster the second wave of Covid rises, the faster it should fall: Research India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30 lakh mark on August 23, the 40 lakh mark on September 5 and the 50 lakh mark on the 16th. September. It topped 60 lakh on September 28 of last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one crore mark on December 19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 26,49,72,022 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 14,95397 on Friday. READ ALSO |India registers 2.34 lakh new cases of COVID-19, 1,341 deaths in 24 hours; active cases nearly 17 lakh Latest news from India







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos