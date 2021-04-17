Biden administration removes Trump-era restrictions on fetal tissue research





In another notice emailed Friday, the NIH told its in-house scientific and clinical directors it was lifting the Trump-era ban on using federal money to purchase human fetal tissue for biomedical studies. by government employees.

The announcement, announced the day before by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, marks a profound shift in science policy and social values ​​from former President Donald Trump to the three-month-old Biden administration.

The White House was silent on the NIH decision on Friday. Yet the rescinding of restrictions on federal support for fetal tissue research is in line with the oft-stated commitment of President Biden and his senior health advisers, largely in the context of the attempt to beat the pandemic. of coronavirus, that they will give primacy to science.

Two years ago, the question of whether government money should continue to be invested in studies using cells from aborted fetuses became a major point of collision between social conservatives and the scientific community in the country.

In 2019, Trump ignored the advice of his HHS secretary, Alex Azar, by blocking the use of NIH funds to purchase fetal tissue for use in government research labs. For outside researchers, the ban was less explicit, saying that any NIH grant or contract request involving fetal tissue should be reviewed by a new ethics advisory board, if the request was deemed worthy on its scientific merits.

The Trump administration did not train the panel for about a year. When it did, most of its members identified strongly with opposition to abortion. The board met once last summer before disbanding. It reviewed 14 proposals and recommended rejecting all but one.

Behind the scenes, NIH figures were known to disagree with the two-part restrictions, although they did not speak out against them publicly.

NIH actions on Friday overturn central parts of Trump-era politics but do not fully revert the rules as they were. The 2019 rules required academics and other outside scientists to apply for grants or contracts to start, including a detailed rationale as to why human fetal tissue was needed for labor and why other research methods were inadequate. . Scientists complained that justification took too much space in grant proposals and contract requests with a length limit.

The Friday changes leave the requirement for this detailed justification in place, according to supporters and opponents of the rewritten rules.

The policy change immediately reversed the policy surrounding the Federal Fetal Tissue Policy. Scientists and their representatives who spoke out against Trump administration rules are celebrating their demise. Meanwhile, abortion opponents who advocated the administration’s latest policy on Friday lament that it has now been abandoned.

The scientific community appreciates that the Biden administration lifts arbitrary restrictions on promising biomedical research using human fetal tissue, Christine Mummery, president of the International Society for Stem Cell Research, said in a statement. Saying that the NIH should be protected from political interference, Mummery said Friday’s actions were a throwback to evidence-based policy making.

Lawrence SB Goldstein, senior researcher at the University of California at San Diego and the only member of the Trump administration’s ethics advisory board to have used fetal tissue in his work, said: It’s an unqualified victory . … I hope all these great research projects that were killed by the ethics advisory board will come back.

Goldstein said, I hope we don’t go into an era of yo-yo politics as we change administration, but he added, for now, I’m happy.

On the other hand, Tom McClusky, president of March for Life Action, an abortion advocacy group, said the research the new rules will help enable is a blatant violation of human dignity. … The government has no reason to create a market for aborted baby body parts.

Tony Perkins, president of the like-minded Family Research Council, has condemned Becerra as a fanatic abortion advocate.

David Prentice, another ethics advisory board member and research director of the Charlotte Lozier Anti-Abortion Institute, said: “This is a sad turn of events.[…]From now on, taxpayer funds will be used for research that is bad ethics and bad science. We have just moved away from any kind of ethical consideration around this question.

Prentice said under the Friday turnaround there was trafficking in aborted fetal tissue for outdated experiments. He argued that fetal tissue is less effective in research than adult stem cells, groups of artificially cultured cells called organoids, and other materials not derived from aborted fetuses.

When asked if Lozier or other organizations opposed to fetal tissue research could legally challenge Biden’s rules, Prentice said: At this point, we’re looking at all possible avenues.

The role of fetal tissue in biomedical research extends to the 1950s, when Swedish researchers developed a vaccine against polio using fetal cells. In the late 1980s, scientists developed the technique of breeding mice with compromised immune systems and transplanting small amounts of immune system tissue from aborted fetuses.

These humanized mice develop the equivalent of a human immune system. They have become essential laboratory animals in the study of several major diseases, including therapies for HIV, cancer, neurological problems, sickle cell disease and eye disorders. The NIH, by far the largest source of funding for biomedical research in the United States, has funded most of this work. Last year, a federal researcher was barred from using fetal tissue to try to develop a treatment for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

NIH’s updated guidelines for external researchers on Friday said the HHS and NIH would not convene another NIH Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board. He said researchers seeking federal grants or contracts involving work with fetal tissue must always obtain the consent of the tissue donor, cannot pay for that tissue, and must comply with all other federal, state requirements. or academics.

For scientific studies undertaken by government employees, a one-paragraph email from Michael M. Gottesman, NIH deputy director for intramural or in-house research, said the guidelines would revert to their previous state. Human fetal tissue, according to the email, can once again be used in NIH labs.

Work that requires a new purchase of fetal tissue from any previously approved sources can be done, the advisory says. Plans approved for the use of fetal tissue before June 2019, when Trump changed the rules, will be reinstated without further review.

The Biden administration made piecemeal changes to the conservative health policies of its predecessors.

In February, federal health officials rescinded a Trump administration policy allowing states to seek permission to require certain low-income residents to work or prepare for employment to qualify for Medicaid. Instead of curtailing efforts to get Americans to enroll in Affordable Care Act health plans, the current administration created an unprecedented extended enrollment period, then lengthened it from three months to six. month.

Biden officials had not publicly discussed a pending change in the rules for fetal tissue research until Thursday. Testifying at a budget hearing on Capitol Hill, Becerra said an NIH announcement was imminent, and he made it clear the direction it would take, without thinking about the details.

We think we need to do the research necessary to make sure that we incorporate innovation and provide all of these types of treatments and therapies to the American people, Becerra said.

