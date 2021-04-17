Egypt unimpressed by Turkey’s performance in reconciliation process Steven A. Cook





Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu this week announced the start of a new era in relations between Egypt and Turkey. But a lukewarm response in Cairo raised questions about the success of the Ankaras reset attempt. Speaking to the Ahvals Turkish Trends podcast, regional expert Steven A. Cook told Nervana Mahmoud that Turkey must respond to several Egyptian demands before relations are restored. This included the end of the country’s broadcasts against Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and his government, coordinated largely by networks linked to the Muslim Brotherhood in Turkey, and a transfer of opposition figures to Egypt, a Cook said. Cook, senior researcher for the Middle East and North Africa at the Council on Foreign Relations, said Egypt was in the driver’s seat of the reconciliation process and so far Egyptian officials were not satisfied with the performance of Ankaras. Egyptian officials believe that there has not been a significant change in relations between the countries, and there will not be one until Turkey’s performance meets the demands of the Egyptians, a Cook said. Positive progress reports come mainly from the Turkish side, but the Egyptians have remained largely silent on the talks, he added. Relations between Turkey and Egypt have been severed since al-Sisi came to power in a military coup in July 2013 and launched a crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who had forged close ties with ousted Egyptian leader Mohammed Morsi, opposed the military takeover and frequently denounced al-Sisi as a dictator. Turkey has since become a haven of peace for Egyptian exiles opposed to the government in Cairo. However, Turkey is now seeking a rapprochement as it seeks to divide the emerging coalition between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Greece, Cyprus and Israel, Cook said. Another major problem between Turkey and Egypt is the conflict in Libya, where Ankara has supported the Government of National Accord (GNA) recognized by the UN in Tripoli against Libyan General Khalifa Haftars, the so-called Libyan National Army (ANL). Cook said Egypt is taking a hard line against the Turkish presence in Libya in the same way Greece is taking a maritime deal between Ankara and the Tripoli administration. The agreement, signed in November 2019, grants Turkey access to Libyan waters, crossing the territory claimed by Athens. ErdoganhostedOn Monday, the new Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Ankara, with the aim of maintaining Turkey’s military and economic power over the country. Other measures to improve cooperation were discussed during the two-day visit, according to an official statement. Libyans need to be worried about the chances of Turkey abandoning them, Cook concluded.







