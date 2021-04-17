Jokowi wants the smart city design of the new national capital to become a global benchmark





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wants the development planning of the new capital to be built in East Kalimantan to apply the concept smart city. Jokowi hopes for a design smart city The new capital of Indonesia can become a pioneer and a benchmark for countries around the world. “Let’s design a new capital of East Kalimantan into a real city and region clever the design, which pioneered the city, which has become a global benchmark, ”Jokowi said during his birthday speech for the Association of Virtual Indonesian Planning Experts on Saturday (4/17/2021) . Jokowi explained that Indonesia must have its own specificity when planning regional and urban. When it comes to planning, Indonesia can learn from other countries. But it’s not just a questioncopy planning of courses of territories and cities in other countries. “Indonesia must have, must have its own specificity when it comes to regional and urban planning. We have to learn from other countries, but we can’t just learncopy only regional and urban planning in other countries, ”Jokowi said. Because, continued Jokowi, environmental aspects, social aspects, cultural aspects and economic aspects must be taken into account in urban and regional planning. One thing that needs to be carefully designed, according to Jokowi, is how to build a city that is more inclusive and open to all its citizens. “How to design safe and comfortable roads for pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and cars. How to design a shopping complex that is not exclusive to the upper class, but also mix, mix with lower class consumption, ”Jokowi explained. “How do we plan this mix between offices, residences, so that workers’ residences are not too far from their place of work. How to design a city that secures the river and inspires its citizens to love rivers. A house facing the river, for example, can be one of the ways to include in the planning, ”Jokowi continued. The Head of State stressed that a well-designed town planning and town planning design will greatly contribute to the quality of life of its citizens, to the environment, to economic, social and cultural activities as well as to the image of Indonesia in the eyes of the international community. “Let the cities of Indonesia become smart city that starts with this design clever. Let’s make Indonesia provinces become smart provinces starting with good design clever. Finally, we are both making a smart Indonesia, ”Jokowi said. Source: BeritaSatu.com

