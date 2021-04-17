Church leaders warn of vaccine passports as unethical form of coercion





More than 1,000 clergymen and women across the UK have written to Boris Johnson warning of coronavirus vaccine passports, describing them as a "unethical form of coercion". They also claim that the documents could announce a "state of surveillance". The message is contained in an open letter from ministers of different Christian denominations. As lockdown restrictions ease, certificates could play a role in allowing theaters and nightclubs to reopen safely. Significantly, however, they have not been included in a series of large-scale event pilot projects that are expected to start shortly. In the letter, the group said the introduction of passports would create "medical apartheid". They add: "This system has the potential to bring about the end of liberal democracy as we know it and to create a surveillance state in which the government uses technology to control certain aspects of the lives of citizens. "As such, this constitutes one of the most dangerous policy proposals ever made in the history of British politics." Ministers are also threatening to ignore any potential restrictions that would require them to deny entry into their churches to anyone without a vaccination passport. Mr Johnson is also facing a major rebellion over the idea of ​​his own backbenchers. More than 70 Conservative MPs vigorously opposed the proposal earlier this month. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer also said he was "very worried" that the certificates could be used to discriminate against those who did not get a shot. Critics of the policy argue that it could backfire and that it is better to encourage those who are hesitant about vaccinations to get vaccinated, rather than punishing them with a passport system.

