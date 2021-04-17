Alexander the Great and Xi Jinping

By Pedro Julio Abreu Columna

To speak of Alexander the Great is to speak of Greece, to speak of Alexander is to speak of the greatest conqueror that Western history has known to date, and of the common ideal of Xi Jinping, president of the China, with Alexander the Great.

Xi Jinping, seeks to do the same as Alexander the Great, but broader by expanding his trading empire, entering the European mainland with its Silk Road through Greece, passing through the port of Piraeus, a port or a place from where Alexander the Great at one point and his troops set out to conquer the new territories.

When the Greek philosopher Aristotle, was hired by Philip, King of Macedon, to educate the child Alexander the Great. Aristotle before a question that the boy Alexander the Great asked him about what he would have let him conquer if his father, who was the king, had conquered Athens and the other cities around Macedonia.

Aristotle to tell him that he was looking for a map of the world and showed him the world. And he said, look at Alejandro, your father only conquered these small territories that make up Greece, but you will have this vastness of territory to conquer it if you propose, recalling the rest of the world, only for that time Europe, Asia and Africa have been included.

Alexander the Great, was in love with the stories of the Ilada and the Odyssey. And he followed at the bottom of the letters the Teachings of the Philosopher and Master Aristotle.

This is why Alexander the Great, being already an adult and king, said the following sentence: Philippe my Father, gave me life but Aristotle taught me to live it.

Alejandro when Nio demonstrated Intelligence, when a horse his father Filipo gave him, his father and other servants tried to mount the horse, but could not, because the horse acted violently, while that Alexander watched, the attempts of the adults and the Horse. And Alejandro said leave me to me, Alejandro stroked the horse and changed position and mounted, the horse acted calmly.

Alejandro explained that he had observed that what happened was that the Horse lowered his eyes and when he saw the shadow of the and the one who was going to ride him, he was afraid, so he had him. put in a position the Shadow wouldn’t see. for life.

As king of Greece, Alexander the Great, conquered the Middle, the Far East and much of the Asian continent, defeated Darus who was one of the greatest rulers of the time and with an army that was six times that of Alexander. Magno, or 6 times larger.

After the first defeat, Daro sent him a message to marry his daughter, leaving her the territories that Alexander had conquered.

Several cities are named after Alexander the Great, but the most famous is Alexandra, Egypt, as there are several monuments listed as UNESCO World Heritage.

It was circa 1550 years ago, the lighthouse built by Alexander in the port of Alexandra, which was famous among sailors, as they saw it more than 40 kilometers into the Egyptian sea, and from anywhere in the city, its construction It took 12 years and destroyed by an earthquake in 1323, it was considered the third wonder of the world.

Passing through the port of Piraeus in Greece, already under the control of Xi Jinping, for the entry of the Silk Road to Europe. They are also considering acquiring the Italian port of Trieste, Italy. Place where he lived and left for the Chinese Marco Polo, with his father, with whom he made the first commercial trip with his father, to China (although his father made a previous trip), during the Genji Khan dynasty.

The story of Marco Polo was written by Chelo from Pisa, Italy, while they were in prison.

It can be seen that China is looking to expand its trade and impact in Asia, Europe, America, Africa and the rest of the world.

This is why his insistence on the Silk Road is observed, which consists of the transport of products and goods from China to Asia to the heart of Europe through various countries in the East and the Middle East, assembling and leaving goods all over the world. journey, entering Europe through Greece, the homeland of Alexander the Great.

You can see the interest of Xi Jinping, to influence Europe and America, which has installed its Internet search engine, the competitor of Google, in Spain, a strategic place which seeks its coverage and its interest from everywhere in Europe and Africa and with Spain at the same time. Most of the Latin American or Spanish-speaking countries, which are the majority of the countries of the American continent, are lands discovered by Christopher Columbus.

From Belgrade Serbia to Budapest Hungary, to the Balkans in Europe, the New Silk Road is developing rapidly on the railway lines. Marseille, in central France, is another of Xi Jinping’s goals.

Recently, Xi Jinping and China put forward a free trade agreement with fourteen countries in the ASIA zone that includes Japan and South Korea, the countries in the ASEAN zone, which is expected to come into force in January 2022.

This free trade agreement guarantees trade between one third of the world’s population. Some 2,200 million people from these 14 passes.

Ensure a market for the products of the countries concerned, in the free trade agreement.

Huawei and the 5G, is the parent company of the mobile phones of Chinese 5G technology, which has been and has been the subject of analysis and questioning, by companies and competing countries, due to its great technological advance. .

Chinese companies have made big investments in Germany, buying German companies that are already established, using German technology in their machines, high quality German technology.

What happened recently in the Suez Canal in Egypt of an obstruction with a container ship for more than a week, could prove the reason for the Silk Road, by rail. Where it is specified that a 45-day route by boat by rail, will only be 13 days, to the Heart of Europe without passing through the Suez Canal.

As part of his foreign policy, Xi Jinping has proposed to cancel the external debt to developing countries which has caused their economy to deteriorate in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic, with countries having a significant share of their debt owed to them. China will benefit. Although it can be seen that the only economy that has produced at full capacity in this pandemic is China, all the others have closed their borders, implemented a plan to help their citizens, who have reduced their economic activities.

Within the Group of Nations (G20), China will lead the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which temporarily suspends payments on the debt of 77 developing countries that are due between May and December.

Xi Jinping has already settled in Spain with the Internet search engine Google Competition. To influence the countries discovered by Christopher Columbus in America. He does so in Spain, the place where the Navigator leaves for the new world. Although he made another entry into the American continent via Brazil through the monetary strategy of a bank and a currency.

The BRICS, Development Bank founded by the member nations of the BRICS group, made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The bank is headquartered in Shanghai, China, as a counterweight and competition to the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, the IDB, and the International Monetary Fund IMF.

Xi Jinping, like Alexander the Great, seeks to expand commercially throughout the Far and Near East and into Europe by entering through Greece’s main port the port of Piraeus, the port of the Great Alexander the Great, into Greece ancient, cradle of western civilization. . And he is preparing to acquire the important Italian port of Trieste, cradle of the other empire of Europe, the Roman Empire.