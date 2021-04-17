Mysterious investments in Turkey appear in Srinagars Lal Chowk





In the bustling Lal Chowk district of Srinagar, numerous billboards have popped up recently urging Kashmiris to invest in Turkey. The signs were placed by a New Delhi-based immigration consultancy firm – Olives & Figs. The company’s website states that the company provides “tailor-made solutions for immigration through business investment with second citizenship or passport and economic citizenship or residency through investment programs.” The company is said to operate from the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and India. The signs generated a lot of interest, especially as bilateral relations between India and Turkey were affected after the repeal of Articles 370. A senior official from the Srinagar Municipal Company said he had no information about the signs, adding that he did not know when they were installed. “I am surprised at how they appeared given the strained relations between India and Turkey after the repeal of Article 370. It is very surprising,” he said. Police are also examining the signs with keen interest. “Perhaps these signs are indications of the evolution of relations between India and Turkey,” said a senior police official. He added that under the current circumstances, the signs may not have been installed without prior government permission. Besides Pakistan and China, Malaysia and Turkey have been very critical of the BJP government’s decision to repeal Article 370 and divide Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. . In September 2019, a month after the repeal of Article 370, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a strong speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Kashmir. In his speech to the UN in New York, Erdogan had said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved by “a dialogue on the basis of justice, equity and not by collision”. He also said that for the past 72 years, the “Kashmir conflict” had not received sufficient attention from the international community. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos